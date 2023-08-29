No IMF support sought: Ministry

ANKARA

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has denied speculations suggesting that Türkiye is seeking support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and that a delegation from the fund will visit the country.

The ministry does not have an official invitation to the fund, officials from the ministry told state-run news agency Anadolu.

However, they noted that staff at the IMF’s technical team for Türkiye changed recently and new members joined the team.

As is customary in other countries, the new members of the team may make a technical and routine visit as they may want to get to know the country, meet with stakeholders and learn more about Türkiye’s economic policies, the ministry officials said.