No IMF support sought: Ministry

ANKARA
The Treasury and Finance Ministry has denied speculations suggesting that Türkiye is seeking support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and that a delegation from the fund will visit the country.

The ministry does not have an official invitation to the fund, officials from the ministry told state-run news agency Anadolu.

However, they noted that staff at the IMF’s technical team for Türkiye changed recently and new members joined the team.

As is customary in other countries, the new members of the team may make a technical and routine visit as they may want to get to know the country, meet with stakeholders and learn more about Türkiye’s economic policies, the ministry officials said.

Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions, Moscow's defence ministry said on Tuesday, without indicating if there had been damage or casualties.

Establishing price stability remains the top priority for the government, read a statement released after a meeting of the Economy Coordination board, adding that members of the board also discussed details of the key medium-term program to be announced later this year.
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.