Nine to race to be Burdur’s first female MP

Nine to race to be Burdur’s first female MP

BURDUR
Nine to race to be Burdur’s first female MP

Nine female candidates will race in the May 14 elections to enter the parliament from Burdur, one of the 20 provinces in Türkiye that has never had a female deputy throughout the history of the republic.

Burdur, which has not had any female deputies for 89 years since the amendment made in the Constitution and Election Law in 1934 gave women the right to vote and be elected, will send three deputies to the parliament.

The Justice Unity Party included Kader Ünal, Zeynur Kulak and Nazlı Yavuz on its list, respectively, while the Green Left Party (YSP) gave the first place to Reyhan Yiğit and the third to Semra Baysal.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is still in the process of the lawsuit filed in the Constitutional Court, announced that it will enter the elections from the YSP lists.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), on the other hand, which sent two deputies from Burdur to the parliament in the 2018 elections, did not nominate a female candidate for the May 14 polls.

Hülya Gümüş, in her part, will compete for the Republican People’s Party (CHP) which nominated her as the second candidate. The main opposition party was able to have one deputy from the southern province in the last general elections.

Participating in the elections under the ruling People’s Alliance, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and Great Union Party (BBP) nominated Esma Özdaşlı and Havva Ercan, respectively, both as the third candidate. Patriotic Party also gave the third place to Nil Sevil Uçar.

The lists of parliamentary candidates were a big disappointment in terms of gender equality, Nuray Karaoğlu, the head of the Association for Supporting Women Candidates (KA-DER), said earlier, criticizing the AKP and the CHP for including only 113 and 147 women, respectively, in the 600-person list.

According to the latest report from KA-DER, there may be female MPs in this election from Giresun, Osmaniye, Ardahan, Burdur and Nevşehir, which are among the 20 provinces that have never had female parliamentarians, she added.

Turkish,

ARTS & LIFE Ramadan Camp reaches Muslim children across the globe

'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe

    'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe

  2. Ceramic tulips on display 

    Ceramic tulips on display 

  3. Turnover rises in organized retail industry

    Turnover rises in organized retail industry

  4. 'The Phantom of the Opera' closes after 35 years

    'The Phantom of the Opera' closes after 35 years

  5. Foreign assets stand at $303 billion

    Foreign assets stand at $303 billion
Recommended
Nation Alliance candidate points at late President Özal’s target for Türkiye

Nation Alliance candidate points at late President Özal’s target for Türkiye
State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader

State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader
Opposition’s presidential candidate unveils 100-day action plan

Opposition’s presidential candidate unveils 100-day action plan
Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected

Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected
Election watchdog approves presidential ballot paper

Election watchdog approves presidential ballot paper
May 14 polls important for roadmap of the Republic: Erdoğan

May 14 polls important for roadmap of the Republic: Erdoğan
WORLD Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese huddled in their homes for a third day Monday in the capital Khartoum and other cities, while the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

ECONOMY Turnover rises in organized retail industry

Turnover rises in organized retail industry

Turnover in Türkiye’s organized retail sector started to increase in March after falling in February in the wake of the devastating earthquakes in the country’s southern provinces, said Sinan Öncel, the president of the United Brands Association (BMD).
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.