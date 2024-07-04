Nine out of 10 people in Gaza displaced at least once: UN

NEW YORK

Andrea de Domenico, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, has reported that 9 out of 10 people in Gaza have been displaced at least once.

Speaking to journalists via an online link from Jerusalem, de Domenico emphasized the severe and continuous displacement crisis in the region.

De Domenico explained that the U.N. has had to constantly reorganize its humanitarian operations following Israel's calls for evacuations, including in eastern Khan Younis. He noted, "Like the displaced people, we are constantly having to restart our operations."

He criticized the ongoing attacks in Gaza, stating, "We have seen many times that Israel's attacks continue even in the so-called safe zones declared by Israel itself." He revealed that 247 U.N. colleagues have lost their lives, with many killed either in the line of duty or in their homes with their families. "It is time to say stop," de Domenico urged.

The coordinator described the situation in Gaza as people being moved "like pawns on a game board." He highlighted that some individuals have faced displacement nearly 10 times in the last nine months, contributing to a constant state of movement and instability. Despite the challenges, he assured that the U.N. would remain committed to providing aid in the region.

According to the Palestinian Bureau of Statistics, Gaza's population stands at 2.3 million. De Domenico stated that around 110,000 people are estimated to have left Gaza, and approximately 37,000 people have been killed. "Behind these figures are people with their emotions, fears, and hopes," he remarked, underscoring the human aspect of the crisis.

The U.N.'s humanitarian aid distribution plan targets 2.1 million people, all of whom are in urgent need of assistance. However, the delivery of aid remains fraught with difficulties.

De Domenico also addressed the recent evacuation of the European Hospital in Gaza. Although Israeli officials claimed they did not demand hospital evacuations, de Domenico pointed out that Israel failed to share this information in a timely manner. He referenced the recent occupations of Shifa and Nasser hospitals by Israeli forces, where doctors, patients, and nurses were arrested, interrogated, and some were later found in mass graves. "Fear is prevailing," he noted.

The evacuation of the European Hospital, one of the last facilities providing basic services, marks another significant loss for the region. "This is also gone," de Domenico said, highlighting the dire state of healthcare in Gaza.

In his address, de Domenico called for an end to the violence and emphasized the urgent need for stable and safe humanitarian operations to support the people of Gaza.