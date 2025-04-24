12 killed, over 70 wounded in 'massive' Russian missile attack on Kiev

KIEV

At least 12 people were killed and more than 70 wounded in a "massive" missile attack on Kiev early Thursday, Ukraine's state emergency service said, among the deadliest attacks on the capital of the three-year war.

Ukrainian authorities issued an alert for a missile attack, and AFP journalists heard explosions across the capital.

"Russia has launched a massive combined strike on Kiev," Ukraine's state emergency service said on Telegram, updating the toll.

Five districts across the capital suffered damage, including fires in garages and administrative buildings that have been extinguished. The state emergency service said the attack also damaged residential buildings.

"The search for people under the rubble is underway," it said.

In a bomb shelter set up in a basement of a residential building, over a dozen residents gathered after the air alert started, an AFP journalist witnessed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia used a North Korean ballistic missile in the deadly attack.

"According to preliminary information, the Russians used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea. Our special services are verifying all the details," Zelensky said on social media.

Kiev was last hit by missiles in early April when at least three people were wounded.

It has been the target of sporadic attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In Ukraine's east, the city of Kharkiv was hit by seven missiles early Thursday, city mayor Igor Terekhov said, adding later that it was "under attack by cruise missiles for the second time in one night."

"One of the most recent strikes hit a densely populated residential area... Two people were injured there. The inspection of the sites of enemy strikes is underway," Terekhov said, urging the city's residents to "be careful."

Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Zelensky, said Russia was attacking Kiev, Kharkiv and other cities "with missiles and drones right now".

"Putin shows only a desire to kill," he said. "The attacks on civilians must stop."

President Donald Trump on Thursday offered rare criticism of Vladimir Putin, urging the Russian leader to “STOP!” after the deadly barrage of attacks.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

Trump also said Thursday he was pushing Russia hard to agree to end the conflict in Ukraine after strikes on Kyiv threw more doubt on efforts to secure a ceasefire.

"We're putting a lot of pressure on Russia, and Russia knows that," said Trump, who has been accused of favoring Russia in the push to halt the war.

France's President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday his Russian counterpart Putin needed to "stop lying" over wanting peace in Ukraine while continuing to strike the country.

"The only thing to do is for President Putin to finally stop lying," Macron said during a visit to Madagascar.

He accused the Russian leader of telling U.S. negotiators "he wants peace" but then continuing "to bombard Ukraine."

"In Ukraine, they only want a single answer: Does President Putin agree to an unconditional ceasefire?" Macron said.

Macron said Putin was the only person holding up the U.S.-proposed and European-backed proposal.

"If President Putin says yes, the weapons will fall silent tomorrow, lives will be saved."

"U.S. anger should be directed at only one person, President Putin," he added.