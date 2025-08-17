Nigeria arrests leaders of high-profile terror group

Nigeria arrests leaders of high-profile terror group

ABUJA
Nigeria arrests leaders of high-profile terror group

Nigerian officials said on Aug. 16 they had arrested the alleged leaders of a jihadist group accused of several high-profile attacks including a 2022 brazen jailbreak in the capital Abuja that temporarily freed hundreds of inmates.

Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, told journalists that Mahmud Muhammad Usman and Mahmud al-Nigeri had been captured during a "targeted operation" between May and July.

He said they were the leaders of Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as Ansaru.

President Bola Tinubu's spokesman Bayo Onanuga described the capture in a social media post as a "significant breakthrough in the war against terrorism."

The group was also accused of blowing up rail tracks and raiding a train traveling from the capital Abuja to the northwestern city of Kaduna also in 2022. Eight people were killed and dozens more kidnapped and held for months.

They "have been on Nigeria's most-wanted list for years" and were also on international wanted lists, said Ribadu.

"They jointly spearheaded multiple attacks on civilians, security forces, and critical infrastructure," he added.

The arrests mark a breakthrough in the West African nation's decade-and-half long battle against jihadists in the northeast, and, more recently, against criminal gangs behind kidnappings for ransom in central and northwestern regions.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul, Ankaras Çankaya lead Türkiyes socioeconomic ranking

Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking

    Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking

  2. Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

    Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

  3. Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

    Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

  4. China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia

    China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia

  5. House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

    House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July
Recommended
Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan
Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war
China slams Germany for hyping regional tensions in Asia

China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia
Five killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine apartment block

Five killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine apartment block
Mass rally in Tel Aviv calls for end to Gaza war, hostage deal

Mass rally in Tel Aviv calls for end to Gaza war, hostage deal
Zelensky says Russia must end war, after Trump pressures Ukraine

Zelensky says Russia must end war, after Trump pressures Ukraine
Iraq starts work on ISIL mass grave thought to contain thousands

Iraq starts work on ISIL mass grave thought to contain thousands
WORLD Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain on Monday halted search and rescue operations in northern Pakistan after flash floods that have killed nearly 350 people with around 200 still missing, officials said.

ECONOMY House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) surged by 32.8 percent year-on-year in nominal terms in July, but fell by 0.5 percent in real terms, according to the Central Bank’s statement on Aug. 18.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿