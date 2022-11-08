Nick Carter remembers his ’baby brother’ Aaron Carter

Nick Carter remembers his ’baby brother’ Aaron Carter

NEW YORK
Nick Carter remembers his ’baby brother’ Aaron Carter

The day after 34-year-old singer Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Southern California, Nick Carter, the Backstreet Boys member, remembered his younger brother, saying that despite “a complicated relationship,” his love for him “never ever faded.”

In a posting on Nov. 6 on Instagram with photos of the two through the years, Nick Carter said his heart was broken after the death of the youngest of five Carter siblings, whom he called his “baby brother.”

“My heart has been broken today,” wrote Carter. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. Nov. 5 following reports of a medical emergency at Carter’s home in Lancaster, California. Authorities said a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in the home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Carter had struggled with substance abuse and mental health. In 2017, he attended rehab and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges. In 2019, Carter said on an episode of the talk show “The Doctors” that he was taking medication for acute anxiety, manic depression and multiple personality disorder. That same year, Nick and Angel, Aaron’s twin sister, said they filed a restraining order against Aaron.

In September, Carter said he went into rehab for the fifth time in the hopes of regaining custody of his young son, Prince, with his fiance Melanie Martin. At the time, Prince was under the court-ordered care of Martin’s mother.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here,” Nick Carter wrote in the post. “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

 

WORLD China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau
MOST POPULAR

  1. İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

    İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

  2. Historic fountain used as balcony for 10 years

    Historic fountain used as balcony for 10 years

  3. Biggest share of 2023 budget goes to education: Erdoğan

    Biggest share of 2023 budget goes to education: Erdoğan

  4. Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Mt Nemrut on UN’s top 200 geosites list

    Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Mt Nemrut on UN’s top 200 geosites list

  5. Auto sales increase 15 percent in October

    Auto sales increase 15 percent in October
Recommended
Top Iranian actor vows to stay, ‘pay any price’ for rights

Top Iranian actor vows to stay, ‘pay any price’ for rights
New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash

New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash
Ankara Jazz Festival all around the city

Ankara Jazz Festival all around the city
Del Toro explores fascism and puppets in dark animated ‘Pinocchio’

Del Toro explores fascism and puppets in dark animated ‘Pinocchio’
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives today

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives today
The renaissance of the world’s largest pipe organ

The renaissance of the world’s largest pipe organ
WORLD China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China is playing "aggressive games" with democracies and Canadian institutions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Monday following a report of foreign interference in its elections.

ECONOMY Automotive exports top $2.6 billion in October

Automotive exports top $2.6 billion in October

Türkiye’s automotive exports increased by 1.8 percent in October from a year ago to $2.65 billion, the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB) has said.

SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.