NGO creates children hub in quake zone

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

The Suna’s Girls (Suna’nın Kızları) initiative of the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation is establishing a children’s center in the quake-hit southern province of Kahramanmaraş’s Pazarcık district to create safe places for children.

The initiative, which was launched in 2021 under the umbrella of the foundation, aims to establish safe and supportive spaces for the healthy recovery and development process of earthquake-affected children.

Visiting the most affected regions in the country’s south last month, the Suna’s Girls’ members and a specialized team examined the temporary shelters from “a girl-centered design approach.”

The team also connected with the girls above the age of 13.

The construction efforts of the children’s hub are ongoing, while the inclusive areas in the center are being prepared for the unique needs of children between the ages of 12 and 18, especially girls.

“There is a multi-purpose room and workshop, where programs that will support the physical and emotional well-being of children in this age group will be implemented,” said İpek Kıraç the founder of Suna’s Girls İnitiative.

The initiative also establishes a meeting room where children can access psychosocial support.

The children’s hub is setting up with a grant from the Turkish Philanthropy Fund and in collaboration with the Family and Social Services Ministry.

The initiative plans to establish the next children’s hub in Hatay, which received the most severe destruction in the quakes.