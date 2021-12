NFT by prominent Turkish designer sold for $1.2 million

ISTANBUL

An artwork named “Machine Hallucinations - Nature Dreams: AI Data Sculpture 2021 1/1,” by Turkish designer Refik Anadol, considered as one of the most significant digital artists in the world, has been sold for 300.6 Etherium (nearly $1.2 million) on a platform where it was put up for sale as NFT.