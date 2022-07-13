Next wave of COVID-19 just started: Professor

TRABZON
The next wave of COVID-19 has started and the method to overcome it is vaccination and face masks, said Faruk Aydın, a professor from Karadeniz Technical University, adding that the cases have risen again since mid-June.

The expert also pointed out that if the number of cases continues to increase, test centers will not be able to keep up with all patients, considering the last 3-weeks.

“Patient density has increased. We may have to make some new changes,” Aydın said.

People aged 65 and over and those with a low immune system should be protected from the virus, Aydın said.

“Currently, 25 people a week die in Türkiye. If we cannot keep risk groups away from this, this number may increase.”

“We are still facing a disease with a risk of death, and it is possible to predict that this rate will increase.”

“We can’t expect anything different if we neglect the vaccination and face mask,” he added.

Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton admitted on television on July 12 that he has helped plan coups in other countries, while arguing that the January 6, 2021 riot in Washington fell short of such efforts.
