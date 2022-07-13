Next wave of COVID-19 just started: Professor

TRABZON

The next wave of COVID-19 has started and the method to overcome it is vaccination and face masks, said Faruk Aydın, a professor from Karadeniz Technical University, adding that the cases have risen again since mid-June.

The expert also pointed out that if the number of cases continues to increase, test centers will not be able to keep up with all patients, considering the last 3-weeks.

“Patient density has increased. We may have to make some new changes,” Aydın said.

People aged 65 and over and those with a low immune system should be protected from the virus, Aydın said.

“Currently, 25 people a week die in Türkiye. If we cannot keep risk groups away from this, this number may increase.”

“We are still facing a disease with a risk of death, and it is possible to predict that this rate will increase.”

“We can’t expect anything different if we neglect the vaccination and face mask,” he added.