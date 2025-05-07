Next pope faces tough task, cardinals told

Next pope faces tough task, cardinals told

VATICAN CITY
Next pope faces tough task, cardinals told

This photo taken and handout on May 7, 2025 by The Vatican Media shows cardinals during a holy mass for the Election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica in The Vatican

The cardinal leading the last mass before a conclave to elect a new pope urged his peers Wednesday to choose someone able to protect the Catholic Church's unity and lead a "difficult and complex" point in history.

Cardinals from five continents held a final mass in St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican before shutting themselves away to choose a new leader for the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

A total of 133 cardinal electors are set to take part in the conclave, the voting process to pick a successor to Pope Francis, who died last month after a 12-year papacy.

"We are here to invoke the help of the Holy Spirit, to implore his light and strength so that the pope elected may be he whom the Church and humanity need at this difficult and complex turning point in history," Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, said during the mass.

"This is also a strong call to maintain the unity of the Church, a unity that does not mean uniformity, but a firm and profound communion in diversity."

The cardinal, who himself is too old to vote, said it was a choice of "exceptional importance," which required the red-robed prelates to set aside "every personal consideration."

No clear frontrunner has emerged from among the cardinals, who represent a range of progressive and conservative traditions within the Church, and the contest to lead the 2,000-year-old institution appears to be wide open.

At a time of geopolitical uncertainty, the new pope faces diplomatic balancing acts, as well as Church infighting, the continued fall-out from the clerical child abuse scandal, and, in the West, increasingly empty pews.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

    Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

  2. Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel

    Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel

  3. US, UK reach 'breakthrough trade deal'

    US, UK reach 'breakthrough trade deal'

  4. Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

    Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

  5. Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first

    Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first
Recommended
Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets
Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel

Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel
US, UK reach breakthrough trade deal

US, UK reach 'breakthrough trade deal'
Israel closes 6 UN schools in annexed east Jerusalem

Israel closes 6 UN schools in annexed east Jerusalem
Syrian president confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions

Syrian president confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions
Ukraine ratifies mineral deal with US

Ukraine ratifies mineral deal with US
Black smoke at the Vatican, no pope yet

Black smoke at the Vatican, no pope yet
WORLD Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Islamabad rejected claims on May 8 by India that Pakistani forces attempted to engage Indian military targets on 15 locations.
ECONOMY Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

The export climate for Turkish manufacturers continued to improve at the start of the second quarter of 2025, although to a lesser extent, as uncertainty around global trade conditions led to slower activity in some key export markets, according to a survey on May 8.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿