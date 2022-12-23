‘Newly discovered cave may be 100 million years old’

‘Newly discovered cave may be 100 million years old’

MUĞLA
‘Newly discovered cave may be 100 million years old’

A cave has been discovered in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Yatağan district, which scientists estimate may be about 50 to 100 million years old.

A team of expert scientists from many disciplines started research works in the newly discovered cave on a village road connected to the Yatağan district.

Scientists are examining the geological structure of the cave called “Sarı Otluk” in order to determine its age first.

The results of the research carried out in the cave and the geological structure were recorded, while it was stated that the size is 108 meters in vertical depth and 208 meters in horizontal length according to the first measurements.

Many university professors from different branches came to the region to participate in research to study the structures found in the cave, stated Tarcan Oğuz who discovered the cave.

“The academics who came to the region will take some samples from here and examine them in the laboratory. After the initial investigations, we will ensure that the cave is taken under protection by the authorities,” Oğuz explained.

Oğuz pointed out that there are many marble stalactites inside the cave, adding that they estimate that the cave has a history of 50-100 million years.

Providing information regarding the research inside the cave, Oğuz stated that the team carried out a quite meticulous study to prevent damage to the unique structures of the cave.

“Researchers can enter the cave with protective suits and oxygen cylinders. We also observed many different types of insects in the cave, as well as bats,” Oğuz noted.

Turkish, ancient,

WORLD Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Veteran columnist Pakize Suda dies at 70

Veteran columnist Pakize Suda dies at 70
Only about 900,000 pets registered in PETVET system

Only about 900,000 pets registered in PETVET system
Over 80 pct of influenza cases in Türkiye caused by H3N2 virus: Expert

Over 80 pct of influenza cases in Türkiye caused by H3N2 virus: Expert
Moroccan telling cashier to wear headscarf to be deported

Moroccan telling cashier to wear headscarf to be deported
Report prepared in ‘terror investigation’ into municipality

Report prepared in ‘terror investigation’ into municipality
HDP MP stripped of her status as parliamentarian

HDP MP stripped of her status as parliamentarian
WORLD Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

An explosion and large fire hit a propane gas storage unit on the Moroccan coast Thursday, sending balls of flames into the sky, according to local media reports.

ECONOMY WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitrators concluded on Dec. 21 that the United States was out of line in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as “Made in China,” a move that was part of Washington’s response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protests there in 2019-2020.

SPORTS Some 14 female riders race at R25 Championship

Some 14 female riders race at R25 Championship

Yamaha R25 Women’s Racing Championship has been conducted in Türkiye for the second time, with a total of 14 female riders sweating blood on the racecourse in the western province of İzmir.