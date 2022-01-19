Newest films at Istanbul Modern

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Modern Cinema’s program “Count Us In!” brings together the newest films from Turkey’s cinema and is celebrating its tenth anniversary through Feb. 7.

Presented online and free-of-charge, this year’s program focuses on films that have aroused curiosity and won awards at festivals despite having spent little or no time at all in theaters. The selection of films in the program include Fikret Reyhan’s second feature films “Fractured” (Çatlak), the genre film “The Cemil Show” (Cemil Şov), which premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival, and “Leave the Door Open” (Kapıyı Açık Bırak), a documentary about the jazz adventure of Ertegün brothers.

In addition to the film screenings, there will be short conversations with the directors and actors of the films, which will be broadcast on Istanbul Modern’s YouTube channel.

Each film will be available for viewing between the dates and times indicated in the program. During that period one can register to view the film.