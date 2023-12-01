New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

WELLINGTON
New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

Cellphones will be banned in schools across New Zealand, conservative Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Friday, as his fledgling government looks to turn around the country's plummeting literacy rates.

New Zealand's schools once boasted some of the world's best literacy scores, but levels of reading and writing have declined to the point that some researchers fear there is a classroom "crisis".

Luxon declared he would ban phones at schools within his first 100 days in office, adopting a policy trialled with mixed results in the United States, United Kingdom and France.

The move would stop disruptive behaviour and help students focus, Luxon said.

"We are going to ban phones across New Zealand in schools. We want our kids to learn and we want our teachers to teach," he said.

Researchers from New Zealand charity Education Hub warned of a "literacy crisis" in 2022, finding more than one-third of 15-year-olds could barely read or write.

"That something must be done to address the distressingly low literacy rates in Aotearoa New Zealand is clear," they wrote.

Luxon's conservative government, sworn in on Monday, has been mired in controversy during its first week in power.

Doctors warned the country faced a looming public health "tragedy" after the government unexpectedly scrapped world-leading tobacco control measures that aimed to prohibit the sale of cigarettes to anyone born after 2008.

Luxon has also agreed to restart offshore oil and gas exploration, junking one of former premier Jacinda Ardern's signature climate change policies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya

Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya

    Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya

  2. New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

    New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

  3. Zelensky says war with Russia in new phase as winter looms

    Zelensky says war with Russia in new phase as winter looms

  4. China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

    China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

  5. Russia charges Ukrainian Eurovision winner in absentia

    Russia charges Ukrainian Eurovision winner in absentia
Recommended
Zelensky says war with Russia in new phase as winter looms

Zelensky says war with Russia in new phase as winter looms
Israel strikes Gaza as truce ends

Israel strikes Gaza as truce ends
Zurich, Singapore ranked worlds most expensive cities

Zurich, Singapore ranked world's most expensive cities
Climate and Gaza crises share spotlight as world leaders attend COP28

Climate and Gaza crises share spotlight as world leaders attend COP28
Aid entering Gaza amid pause not even enough for triage: UN

Aid entering Gaza amid pause 'not even enough for triage': UN
Huge blow for Wilders as major party snubs coalition

Huge blow for Wilders as major party snubs coalition
WORLD New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

Cellphones will be banned in schools across New Zealand, conservative Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Friday, as his fledgling government looks to turn around the country's plummeting literacy rates.
ECONOMY China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

An official survey of Chinese manufacturers shows that factory activity contracted for a second straight month in November, an indicator of weak demand despite various stimulus measures aimed at supporting the economy.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.