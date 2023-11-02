New York ‘facing deep racial gap’ in home ownership

New York ‘facing deep racial gap’ in home ownership

NEW YORK
New York ‘facing deep racial gap’ in home ownership

Black and Hispanic households in New York state, home to America's financial capital, own their homes at half the rate of white households, a government report said Tuesday.

Compiled by the office of Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who is the first African American and first woman to hold the position, the report found "a stark racial gap in homeownership rates in every region" of the state.

Across New York state, where almost half the total population of 20 million lives in the eponymous southern metropolis, "white households are 25 percent more likely than Asian households to own their home and more than twice as likely as Black or Latino households to own their home," a summary said.

An analysis of mortgage data "found racial disparities at every phase of the lending process," the report said, from number of submissions to approval rates to pricing of loan products.

The report also found that the long-term cost of a home loan for white New Yorkers was much lower than for Black or Hispanic residents, who were more likely to be charged higher interest rates and less likely to be approved for refinancing.

"These added burdens total over $200 million more in interest and other costs over the course of Black and Latino borrowers' loans," the AG's office said.

The report also highlighted that the state capital Albany has the second-highest gap between white and Black homeownership in the country, behind Minneapolis.

buying,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

    Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

  2. Journalist Şardan arrested

    Journalist Şardan arrested

  3. Erdoğan visits Astana for Turkic states summit

    Erdoğan visits Astana for Turkic states summit

  4. Top US diplomat due in Türkiye for talks: Ankara

    Top US diplomat due in Türkiye for talks: Ankara

  5. Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

    Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps
Recommended
Fewer buyers, more homes in property market

Fewer buyers, more homes in property market
Seed sowing postponed due to lack of rain

Seed sowing postponed due to lack of rain
Tech to recycle clothes only just being invented

Tech to recycle clothes only just being invented
Japan on standby to intervene as yen plummets

Japan 'on standby' to intervene as yen plummets
Foreign trade deficit shrunk nearly 50 percent in September

Foreign trade deficit shrunk nearly 50 percent in September
Banks’ profits hit 440 billion Turkish Liras

Banks’ profits hit 440 billion Turkish Liras
WORLD Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Pakistani security forces on Wednesday detained and deported dozens of Afghans who were living in the country illegally, after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired, authorities said.
ECONOMY Fewer buyers, more homes in property market

Fewer buyers, more homes in property market

There are fewer potential buyers, but more houses are available in the property market yet demand for rentals remains strong.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.