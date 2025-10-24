New Turkish Cypriot president sworn in, vows cooperation with Ankara

New Turkish Cypriot president sworn in, vows cooperation with Ankara

NICOSIA
New Turkish Cypriot president sworn in, vows cooperation with Ankara

New Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman on Oct. 24 pledged to maintain close ties with Türkiye and to work toward lasting peace on the island, as he was sworn in.

“Lasting peace and stability in this region cannot be achieved without the involvement of Turkish Cypriots and the guarantor country Türkiye. Therefore, my call to other guarantor states, the Greek Cypriot community and leadership and the international community is to focus on a solution that benefits all, ensuring durable peace and stability,” Erhürman said during a ceremony in Nicosia.

Erhürman, 55, secured a decisive victory in the Oct. 19 election with 62.76 percent of the vote, defeating incumbent Ersin Tatar, who received 35.81 percent. While Tatar closely aligned with Ankara’s long-standing advocacy for a two-state solution on the ethnically divided island, Erhürman has expressed support for a unified federation model encompassing both communities.

The swearing-in took place at the Turkish Cypriot parliament, attended by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Türkiye’s Ambassador in Nicosia, Ali Murat Başçeri, and prominent Turkish Cypriot figures including former President Mehmet Ali Talat.

Erhürman later formally assumed the presidency from Tatar in a separate ceremony, where he emphasized that if conditions for a negotiation table capable of resolving the Cyprus issue are not established, the will of the Turkish Cypriot people for a solution will instead be pursued through “confidence-building measures” and concrete cooperation.

"Just as the Greek Cypriot community is sovereign over the island, so is the Turkish Cypriot community,” Erhürman said. 

Over potential tensions with Ankara due to Erhürman’s focus on a reunifying solution, the new president reiterated his commitment to coordinate closely with Türkiye.

“Relations between Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus are extraordinarily unique compared to any bilateral relationship,” he said.

Emphasizing that no Turkish Cypriot leader has historically acted on Cyprus issues without consulting Ankara, Erhürman affirmed that this would not change under his administration.

“My mission will be to elevate Türkiye–Turkish Cyprus relations to an even higher level.”

Following tradition, Erhürman is expected to make his first foreign visit to Türkiye soon.

Protecting the rights of Turkish Cypriots will remain a top priority, with discussions taking place not only with the Greek Cypriot leadership but also with international bodies including the EU, U.N., Organization of Turkic States and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan

Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan

    Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan

  2. US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive'

    US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive'

  3. Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

    Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

  4. Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test

    Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test

  5. Türkiye, Gulf countries set $15 billion trade target after Erdoğan's tour

    Türkiye, Gulf countries set $15 billion trade target after Erdoğan's tour
Recommended
Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan

Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan
Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test

Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test
Türkiye reiterates push for UN reforms on 80th anniversary

Türkiye reiterates push for UN reforms on 80th anniversary
Turkish Cyprus president declares political equality a red line

Turkish Cyprus president declares political equality a 'red line'
Türkiye’s ascent as tech powerhouse shines at 8th AI summit with record crowds

Türkiye’s ascent as tech powerhouse shines at 8th AI summit with record crowds
Türkiye creating risk map for museums amid Louvre heist concerns

Türkiye creating risk map for museums amid Louvre heist concerns
US tops destinations for Turkish graduates moving abroad

US tops destinations for Turkish graduates moving abroad
WORLD Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump headed for Asia on Saturday and high-stakes trade talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, saying that he would also like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his trip.
ECONOMY US-China trade talks in Malaysia very constructive

US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive'

The United States and China conducted "very constructive" trade talks in Malaysia on Saturday, a U.S. Treasury spokesman said, ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of their leaders in South Korea next week.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿