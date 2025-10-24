New Turkish Cypriot president sworn in, vows cooperation with Ankara

NICOSIA

New Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman on Oct. 24 pledged to maintain close ties with Türkiye and to work toward lasting peace on the island, as he was sworn in.

“Lasting peace and stability in this region cannot be achieved without the involvement of Turkish Cypriots and the guarantor country Türkiye. Therefore, my call to other guarantor states, the Greek Cypriot community and leadership and the international community is to focus on a solution that benefits all, ensuring durable peace and stability,” Erhürman said during a ceremony in Nicosia.

Erhürman, 55, secured a decisive victory in the Oct. 19 election with 62.76 percent of the vote, defeating incumbent Ersin Tatar, who received 35.81 percent. While Tatar closely aligned with Ankara’s long-standing advocacy for a two-state solution on the ethnically divided island, Erhürman has expressed support for a unified federation model encompassing both communities.

The swearing-in took place at the Turkish Cypriot parliament, attended by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Türkiye’s Ambassador in Nicosia, Ali Murat Başçeri, and prominent Turkish Cypriot figures including former President Mehmet Ali Talat.

Erhürman later formally assumed the presidency from Tatar in a separate ceremony, where he emphasized that if conditions for a negotiation table capable of resolving the Cyprus issue are not established, the will of the Turkish Cypriot people for a solution will instead be pursued through “confidence-building measures” and concrete cooperation.

"Just as the Greek Cypriot community is sovereign over the island, so is the Turkish Cypriot community,” Erhürman said.

Over potential tensions with Ankara due to Erhürman’s focus on a reunifying solution, the new president reiterated his commitment to coordinate closely with Türkiye.

“Relations between Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus are extraordinarily unique compared to any bilateral relationship,” he said.

Emphasizing that no Turkish Cypriot leader has historically acted on Cyprus issues without consulting Ankara, Erhürman affirmed that this would not change under his administration.

“My mission will be to elevate Türkiye–Turkish Cyprus relations to an even higher level.”

Following tradition, Erhürman is expected to make his first foreign visit to Türkiye soon.

Protecting the rights of Turkish Cypriots will remain a top priority, with discussions taking place not only with the Greek Cypriot leadership but also with international bodies including the EU, U.N., Organization of Turkic States and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, he said.