New terminal to boost Sabiha Gökçen’s capacity to 80 mln passengers

ISTANBUL

The passenger capacity at the Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul will increase to 80 million with the planned new terminal building, says Alp Er Tunga Ersoy, CEO of İSG.

İSG’s current passenger capacity is 41 million, Ersoy told reporters, adding that airlines flight to 165 destinations, including 40 domestic and 125 international, from the airport.

Ersoy said they are waiting for the Presidency of Defense Industries' (SSB) decision on the new terminal building.

"It will be located between two runways and the terminals will be connected to each other via a train line. With this second terminal, the capacity can reach 80 million passengers,” he added.

They are working with 47 airlines in 55 countries, Ersoy said, noting that Sabiha Gökçen serves as the main hub for low-cost carriers AJet and Pegasus.

New airlines are expected to begin to use the airport once the second runway opens and becomes fully operational at night, he furthered.

“Some airlines have not yet made official announcements, but we will start working with Lufthansa this winter. We want to welcome more airlines.”

When the second runway starts to be used at night, their capacity of 40 aircraft per hour will increase to 65 aircraft per hour, Ersoy said.

To date, their investments have totaled 544 million euros, according to the CEO.

“We have launched 24 projects with investments amounting to around 35 million euros in 2024, with 12 million euros allocated to luggage and handling system,” Ersoy noted.

Sabiha Gökçen served 19.8 million passengers in the first half of 2024, an 18 percent increase from a year ago.