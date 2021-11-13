New song by Turkish pop star calls for urgent action for people, planet

LONDON

Turkish worldwide famous pop star Sertab Erener called for "urgent action to save people and planet" in a new song released on Nov. 11.

The song, Who's Gonna End?, released by Erener and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkey, issues "an urgent call for everyone to join hands to fight climate change, end poverty, promote equality and protect the planet, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," said a press release by the UN body.

Its release coincides with the last day of the UN Climate Summit, COP26, which is being held in the Scottish city of Glasgow, with the music video including a cameo by a computer-generated dinosaur delivering the message, "Don't choose extinction," as part of UNDP's global campaign "urging the world to curb carbon emissions before it is too late."

Louisa Vinton, the UNDP Resident Representative in Turkey, said on the song's release that "time is running out to save the planet."

"That is why we are so proud to partner with Sertab Erener to translate our call to action into a song whose idealistic lyrics and compelling beat will bring our message to a new and wider audience with the power to demand change."

"Climate change and the global pandemic are pushing the limits of our planet, and it is always those with the fewest resources who are suffering the worst consequences," Erener said.

She said: "That is why, as an artist, and as a woman, I felt compelled to use music to try to make the world a better place, with justice and equality for all."

The pop star brought to Turkey its only victory in the Eurovision song contest in 2003, with her song Everyway That I Can.

The artist is a long-time social activist as she has supported various campaigns, including rural education in Turkey, improving healthcare for Iraqi children with leukemia, and humanitarian aid for victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami

She released her single Bastırın Kizlar (Go Girls) in 2018, which became a flagship song for gender equality in Turkey. Most recently, Erener lent her support to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country.

The lyrics of the new song incorporates all 17 SDGs that were adopted by all UN member states in 2015, the press release said.

It added: "Although the countries all pledged to achieve the SDGs by 2030, progress has been slow and, in some areas, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused setbacks. In line with the philosophy of the SDGs - 'to leave no one behind' - UNDP has been urging countries to redouble their commitments and encouraging individuals to get involved. These themes are captured in the lyrics of the new song, with a chorus that says that responsibility for change lies with all of us."

The new song and music video is available on UNDP Turkey's YouTube channel and on major audio streaming platforms.