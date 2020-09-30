New season tips off in Euroleague

  • September 30 2020 10:42:00

New season tips off in Euroleague

ISTANBUL
New season tips off in Euroleague

Europe’s top-division club basketball tournament Turkish Airlines Euroleague’s 2020-21 season starts on Oct. 1, with Anadolu Efes hosting Zenit St Petersburg on an opening day.

The season will begin with restrictions on attendances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 11 of the 18 Euroleague teams, including Turkish clubs Anadolu Efes and Fenerbahçe, playing without spectators.

Between 400 and 7,500 socially-distanced fans, depending on the venue and country, are expected to be allowed into the arenas of AX Armani Exchange Milan, CSKA Moscow, Khimki Moscow Region, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, Valencia Basket, Zalgiris Kaunas and Zenit St Petersburg.

Efes returns to the Euroleague with the same core of players that produced a 24-4 record when the 2019-2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Shane Larkin, Vasilije Micic, Krunoslav Simon, Adrien Moerman, Bryant Dunston and Tibor Pleiss will keep leading Efes for a third consecutive campaign.

Zenit enters its second Euroleague season with many new faces, such as former All-Euroleague pick Kevin Pangos, center Arturas Gudaitis, sharpshooter Billy Baron and athletic big man Alex Poythress, among others.

On Oct. 2, Fenerbahçe will host Red Star Belgrade to kickstart its campaign under new coach Igor Kokoskov, who replaced legendary Zeljko Obradovic in July, and a new core of players ready to prove their value.

Nando De Colo, Jan Vesely and Ali Muhammed have been joined by Danilo Barthel, Johnny Hamilton, Lorenzo Brown, DyShawn Pierre and Jarrel Eddie, among others.

Fenerbahçe is on a six-game home winning streak against Red Star, whose last victory in Istanbul against the club was back in 1988. Fenerbahçe edged the Serbian club 66-63 last season in its last home game before the league was canceled.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey denies shooting down Armenian warplane

    Turkey denies shooting down Armenian warplane

  2. Turkey to support Azerbaijan on field, table: FM

    Turkey to support Azerbaijan on field, table: FM

  3. Heavy rains, hailstorms hit Istanbul

    Heavy rains, hailstorms hit Istanbul

  4. Collective immunity against COVID-19 expected by summer 2021 in Turkey: Report

    Collective immunity against COVID-19 expected by summer 2021 in Turkey: Report

  5. Turkish tourism hotspot attracting more visitors despite pandemic

    Turkish tourism hotspot attracting more visitors despite pandemic
Recommended
Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage
‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw
Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus

Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus
Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in ‘Intercontinental Derby’

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in ‘Intercontinental Derby’
Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round
Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict zone spreads

Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict zone spreads

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused one another on Sept. 29 of firing directly into each other's territory and rejected pressure to hold peace talks as their conflict over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh threatened to mushroom into all-out war.
ECONOMY Turkey’s exports total $12.5 bln in August

Turkey’s exports total $12.5 bln in August

Turkey's exports dropped 5.7% year-on-year in August to reach $12.5 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on Sept. 30.
SPORTS Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray travels to Scotland to take on Glasgow Rangers on Oct. 1, hoping to succeed in its bid to advance to the Europa League group stage.