New rocket system ready for use by Turkish army

  • May 13 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) successfully hit targets in a firing test, the head of Turkey's Defense Industries Authority said on May 12.

The new 107mm system is ready for use by the Turkish Armed Forces, İsmail Demir said in a tweet.

The MLRS, developed by Turkey's leading missile specialist Roketsan and the Mechanical and Chemical Industry Company (MKEK), is integrated on to a versatile armored vehicle, Vuran, which is manufactured by Turkish firm BMC Otomotiv.

"Our defense industry combines its capabilities and offers solutions to Mehmetçik [Turkish soldiers] in the field," Demir added.

The system can fire 12 rockets in a single set, he noted.

