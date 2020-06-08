New regulations introduced amid normalization

  • June 08 2020 14:43:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey on June 8 revised coronavirus measures for the normalization from the outbreak.

An official letter by the Health Ministry, which was sent to governors' offices in 81 provinces as well as all health institutions of Turkey, said that some of the restrictions that had been implemented due to the outbreak are partially or totally lifted.

According to the new rules, patient visits will be allowed for one person to meet the needs of the inpatient and the visit will be paid after working hours. Visits are not allowed in intensive and palliative care units.

On condition of complying with the rules set up by the ministry, patients in child and newborn sections will be visited once a day if they are not diagnosed with COVID-19. Those who are COVID-19 positive will be visited upon permission by the doctor and with the necessary precautions taken.

Health workers allowed to take leaves

A letter previously prohibiting health workers to take leave or quit their jobs, which was placed in March due to the need for them during the fight against the pandemic, was also annulled.

According to the new regulation, health personnel is allowed to go on leaves or quit the job as of June 8. 

 

