New reforms of gov’t will accelerate Turkey’s growth, MHP leader says

ANKARA

The new reforms that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently announced will accelerate Turkey’s economic growth, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader said on Nov. 17.

“I think that the vicious circle will be broken and a magnificent departure will be experienced with the new horizons that have opened or will open in the economy, and with strong and prudent moves in the fields of democracy and law,” Bahçeli told his party members in parliament.

“We have this will. Our democratic culture is rich. We are hopeful for the future, we will always be one step ahead,” he stated.

His remarks came after Lütfi Elvan was appointed on Nov. 10 as the country’s new treasury and finance minister.

Turkey will prioritize reforming the economy and the judicial system, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 11 in his first assessment following a change in the economic management.

Elaborating on the Cyprus dispute, Bahçeli said two sovereign states with equal rights should be established on the island.

“For a future of Cyrpus where there is peace, respect and equal rights, a bipartite sovereign state structure is necessary,” the MHP leader said. “Calling for federalism [in Cyprus] is useless. One-sided impositions remain inconclusive. Turkey’s active and de facto [rights as] guarantor should continue without any pre-conditions,” he added.

He also touched upon the claims that the opposition parties had conducted a joint work for a new constitution and said Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu should give an explanation for his earlier remarks of “A text of the agreement on the principles in the constitutional amendment of four parties was prepared.”