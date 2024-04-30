New post-Brexit controls: a thorn for UK horticulture

New post-Brexit controls: a thorn for UK horticulture

LONDON
New post-Brexit controls: a thorn for UK horticulture

Yuccas from Spain, rhododendrons from Germany or Dutch hazelnut trees, flowers and plants arriving at U.K. ports from the European Union now face tougher post-Brexit border checks, meaning delays and extra costs for importers.

At Provender nursery in Swanley, southeast England, production and biosecurity manager Stuart Tickner inspects the leaves of a dwarf prunus to ensure it is not diseased.

A little further on, he joins general manager Richard McKenna to eye photinia and straighten fruitless mulberry trees which have just arrived from Italy.

"We're going to have to pay for the offloading, reloading of the truck," McKenna tells AFP.

"If a truck is delayed... plants get damaged."

An entire damaged shipment risks costing up to 40,000 pounds ($50,000), he says, which "could have huge financial ramifications for the business."

Britain's departure from the European Union has already sprouted issues for the horticulture sector.

"Plants are perceived by the U.K. government at high risk of importing disease and pests," McKenna explains.

"It has made importing material much harder, much more expensive and already a lot longer in time."

Border control sees the introduction of physical checks at U.K. ports on animal or plant products deemed "medium" risk such as cut flowers as well as "high" risk, which include plants that go in the ground.

The U.K. government is aiming to eventually inspect every shipment of "high risk" goods.

"At the moment jeopardy is very high," says Sally Cullimore, technical policy manager at the Horticultural Trades Association.

"There is little certainty about costs."

McKenna says his company "could not survive without importing."

"If the new costs and new regime prevents us from importing, or makes the material so expensive that nobody wants to buy it, then that will have a profound impact on the business."

Such concerns are shared by Aron Gelbard, co-founder and chief executive of Bloom & Wild, a company that delivers flowers through letterboxes. In France, the brand is known as Bergamotte.

About 20 percent of flowers sold in the U.K. are grown in Europe, notably the Netherlands.

"If there are a lot of flowers that are held up for too long... (and) they end up having to go to waste because they're no longer fresh by the time the checks are finished, then yes, that could result in shortages," Gelbard warns.

He says new costs to companies - they will have to pay up to a further £145 in administration fees on each shipment - could see consumers paying more for their flowers.

"I think this will be an inflationary move... partly because of the cost of the checks per consignment, and partly because of the cost of wastage," says Gelbard.

UK, post brexit,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  2. EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

    EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

  3. Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

    Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

  4. Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

    Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

  5. Palestinian state crucial for global peace: MHP leader

    Palestinian state crucial for global peace: MHP leader
Recommended
Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter
Ministry imposes restriction on chicken meat exports

Ministry imposes restriction on chicken meat exports
Foreign trade deficit shrinks 12 percent in March

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 12 percent in March
Canadas first new oil pipeline in decades starts operating

Canada's first new oil pipeline in decades starts operating
Samsung reports a 10-fold increase in profit

Samsung reports a 10-fold increase in profit

Vale, BHP offer $25 billion settlement for Brazil disaster

Vale, BHP offer $25 billion settlement for Brazil disaster
WORLD Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

Indonesia's remote Mount Ruang volcano erupted several times on Tuesday, authorities said, issuing the highest level of alert and ordering thousands of people to evacuate due to the threat of a tsunami from debris sliding into the sea.
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals increased by 13.2 percent in January-March to more than 7 million, while tourism revenues in the first quarter of 2024 rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to $8.78 billion, separate data showed on April 30.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿