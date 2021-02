New online series by İş Sanat

ISTANBUL

İş Sanat brings classic theater works to the stage with its new series titled "Watch from Rehearsal."

The series, which will take place around a table and start with "The Miser’ by Molière," will be presented to the audience in a reading rehearsal order.

It can be watched on İş Sanat’s social media accounts and website throughout the season starting from Feb. 12 at 8:30 pm.