Rutte takes reins at NATO at critical juncture

BRUSSELS

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte took over as NATO's secretary general on Tuesday as the Western military alliance reaches a critical juncture weeks from a momentous U.S. election.

The straight-talking 57-year-old replaced Jens Stoltenberg, whose decade at the helm has seen NATO grapple with Russia's war on Ukraine, China's rising might, and Donald Trump's first term in power in Washington.

“Mark has the perfect background to become a great secretary general," a visibly emotional Stoltenberg said as he ended a decade in office.

Rutte downplayed fears over the impact of a potential Trump victory in upcoming U.S. elections and pledged to keep backing Ukraine.

"I'm determined to prepare NATO for the challenges of the future," Rutte said.

The outcome of the November 5 vote is set to be the straight-talking 57-year-old's first major test, and will shape his initial four-year term at the helm.

On the campaign trail, US former president Trump has threatened not to protect NATO members who do not spend enough on defense and promised he can cut a quick deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

"I'm not worried. I know both candidates very well. I worked for four years with Donald Trump. He was the one pushing us to spend more, and he achieved," Rutte said.

"I will be able to work with both, whatever is the outcome of the elections."

In opting for the veteran Dutch statesman, a staunch U.S. ally and stalwart backer of Ukraine, NATO's 32 nations have picked a leader expected to keep pushing support for Kiev and efforts to bolster the alliance's own defenses in the face of Russia.

Rutte listed backing Kiev as among his top priorities, along with ensuring NATO keeps on spending more on defense, and bolstering ties with partners including the European Union and those in the Asia Pacific.

"There can be no lasting security in Europe without a strong, independent Ukraine," Rutte said, as he chaired his first meeting of alliance ambassadors.

He said he wanted "to step up our support for Ukraine and bring it ever closer to NATO."

"We must sustain this support into the future, because Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO," he added.

But Russian forces are advancing on the battlefield more than three-and-a-half years after the Kremlin's all-out invasion.

And there is uncertainty over future Western support for Ukraine and growing calls for a resolution to the conflict.

NATO, whose members have supplied 99 percent of all foreign weaponry to Ukraine, agreed at a summit in July to play a bigger role in delivering those arms and Rutte will be key in stewarding support.

Another central task for Rutte will be to keep pushing NATO's members to carry on increasing spending on their militaries to counter any potential menace from Moscow.

Spurred on by the war in Ukraine, and pressure from Washington, European countries have already ratcheted up defense spending.

This year, 23 countries are set to reach NATO's target of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on their militaries.

But with the threat from Russia expected to last for years, whatever the outcome in Ukraine, there is a clear understanding that more will be needed.

"To do more, we must spend more. There is no cost free alternative if we are to rise to the challenges ahead and keep our one billion people safe," Rutte said.