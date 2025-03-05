New ‘national eye’ gimbal Aggöz empowers UAVs

New ‘national eye’ gimbal Aggöz empowers UAVs

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
New ‘national eye’ gimbal Aggöz empowers UAVs

The Turkish defense industry’s new gimbal system, “Aggoz,” known as the “national eye,” will empower Türkiye’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Defense firm Asisguard developed a new gimbal to meet the needs of cloud UAVs—the gimbal carries basic sensing systems, such as a camera, laser, thermal sensor, and other similar equipment, and it provides high performance to the UAVs it is attached to.

The gimbal, which weighs 3.5 kilograms (7.72 pounds), allows UAVs to take clear images and track targets in the harshest conditions with a 640 by 512 resolution cooled and thermal camera module.

It also features 1920 by 1080 resolution imaging capabilities and 30 times optical zoom for day missions that has two-axis stabilization. The gimbal also has a five-kilometer laser distance meter.

Asisguard CEO Baris Duzgun told Anadolu that the firm has been working in this field for six years to develop electro-optic systems, which started with 360-degree situational awareness cameras on armored vehicles, empowering around 3,000 now, and these were fixed cameras.

Duzgun explained that the cameras the firm makes now offer longer distance and faster detection with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

He mentioned that Asisguard’s electro-optical solutions are used in land vehicles and for border security, with a capability to detect people from 15 kilometers (9.32 miles) and vehicles from 20 kilometers (12.43 miles), noting that the firm installed a similar solution in Nigeria.

He highlighted that unmanned systems have become widespread, and the firm is transferring its experience to other surveillance vehicles.

“We started to develop a product with a targeted weight of 1 to 3 kilograms with the contributions and guidance of Türkiye’s Defense Industry Agency (SSB) and defense firm Havelsan,” he said. “With a cooled camera on a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV that is in inventory, we made a gimbal system to detect people from 8 kilometers and vehicles from 20 kilometers away—day and night.”

Duzgun said the gimbal solution that will enter the Turkish defense industry’s inventory for the first time is among the four products the firm has developed in this field, noting that the gimbal can be used in all vehicles in the VTOL class.

He mentioned that the price-to-performance ratio of the firm’s gimbal is ahead of competitors, noting that demand from other countries will be high.

“We also have other solutions that we will use in our own UAV called ‘Songar,” he said.

“We’re also designing gimbals as heavy as 1 to 1.5 kilograms,” he added. “We also have cameras that are lighter and with good performance.”

Aggöz,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas says Trumps DEAD threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

    Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

  2. Greek gov’t to face no-confidence vote amid protests

    Greek gov’t to face no-confidence vote amid protests

  3. Türkiye introduces decree to tackle mobbing

    Türkiye introduces decree to tackle mobbing

  4. Zelensky tells EU leaders 'thankful' Ukrainians 'are not alone'

    Zelensky tells EU leaders 'thankful' Ukrainians 'are not alone'

  5. Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

    Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle
Recommended
Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle
Tourism targets for 2025 likely to be met, says Minister

Tourism targets for 2025 likely to be met, says Minister
Chinese carmakers see their sales fall in Turkish market

Chinese carmakers see their sales fall in Turkish market
Some industries hopeful tariff wars may benefit them

Some industries hopeful tariff wars may benefit them
Female employment a must for economic success: DEİK

Female employment a must for economic success: DEİK
Lufthansa 2024 profits dive amid strikes, rising costs

Lufthansa 2024 profits dive amid strikes, rising costs
China plans to cut its steel output amid overcapacity

China plans to cut its steel output amid overcapacity
WORLD Hamas says Trumps DEAD threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

Hamas said on Thursday that Donald Trump's threats would encourage Israel to disregard the fragile ceasefire, after the U.S. president said that unless hostages are freed, the people of Gaza would be "DEAD.”
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

The Central Bank has continued the easing cycle that it started in December by delivering another 250 basis points cut only days after data showed that annual inflation declined to its lowest level in February since July 2023.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿