New mosaics found in Hadrianopolis

KARABÜK

Mosaics dating back to the fourth and fifth centuries have been unearthed during the archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Hadrianopolis in the Eskipazar district of the northern province of Karabük.

Excavations have been ongoing in the ancient city since 2003 under the presidency of Karabük University Archaeology Department Academic Associated Professor Ersin Çelikbaş.

The mosaics with figures such as pheasants, ducks, chickens, fruit baskets and peacocks were found on the floor of the structure called Drilling-2 in the region.

“We found a room in the structure. We saw that the floor of the room was decorated with mosaics. The mosaics feature very interesting figures and scenes. They date back to the fourth and fifth centuries. We can say that they have earlier figures than the mosaics previously found here. Particularly, bird figures are striking in the mosaics. There is an amphora, and there is a fruit basket made in a style we have not seen before. Pears and grapes were embroidered on the fruit basket, and pomegranate was added next to it. The fruit basket is decorated like a still life painting. With this feature, we can say that an important scene has been added to Hadrianopolis’ mosaic collection,” said Çelikbaş.

Çelikbaş stated that the function of the structure will be determined during the future excavations and said, “It is not yet possible to find out the function of the structure. Because we are at the beginning of the excavations. We will find its function as the excavations progress.”

In the beginning of September, the traces of Asclepios, the “Health God,” were found in the ancient city, and it was reported that there was an ancient hospital in the region.

Archaeological surface surveys have uncovered 14 public buildings and other structures in the ancient city of Hadrianopolis so far.

Among these public buildings are two baths, two churches, a defense structure, rock tombs, a theater, an arched and domed structure, a monumental cultic niche, walls, a villa, other monumental buildings, and some religious buildings.

The church floors are decorated with mosaics and have images of the rivers of Geon, Phison, Tigris and Euphrates imprinted on them, which are mentioned in the Bible.