New models drive momentum in Türkiye’s auto industry

New models drive momentum in Türkiye’s auto industry

ISTANBUL
New models drive momentum in Türkiye’s auto industry

Türkiye’s automotive sector is stepping into a vibrant new chapter in 2025, with legacy manufacturers launching fresh models and new competitors entering the scene.

Despite awaiting progress on the country’s first greenfield car plant investment, existing facilities are accelerating production plans.

Oyak Renault set the tone earlier this year with the launch of the new-generation Clio. Backed by an investment exceeding 400 million euros, the company is preparing to add four models, including the Boreal SUV, which is expected to hit Turkish showrooms this summer. In a notable development, Renault’s Bursa plant will also produce its first Dacia model, the Striker — a crossover-station wagon hybrid — slated to begin production by year’s end.

Meanwhile, Tofaş is preparing to bid farewell to the long-running Egea while expanding capacity with Stellantis projects. The Bursa-based manufacturer has already integrated production of Scudo, Vivaro, Jumpy and Expert vans and has brought Fiat Doblo back to Türkiye. The new-generation Doblo, along with Citroën, Peugeot and Opel variants sharing the same platform, is scheduled for production in the third quarter of 2026. From 2027, the Bursa plant will also export the RAM ProMaster City to North America, marking a return to the U.S. market with an expected 230,000 units.

Hyundai is counting down to the launch of its fully electric IONIQ 3 in İzmit, with global unveiling set for next month. The model will be showcased in late April.

Other players are also stepping forward. Karsan has announced plans for a new commercial vehicle, though details remain under wraps. In addition, engineering and manufacturing firm Karel Kalıp has introduced “Karea,” a new domestic brand in the electric micromobility segment. Its first model, the Fit, uses Chinese-sourced motor and battery technology and aims to target export markets.

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