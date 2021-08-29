New Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

  • August 29 2021 10:39:00

GAZA CITY-Anadolu Agency
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza were reported early on Aug. 29.

Strikes hit a location used by Hamas’ armed wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades and a farm, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter, citing witnesses.

Palestinian authorities did not comment about if the strikes caused any casualties.

Israeli said it targeted a training field and arms production facility belong to Hamas in response to fire balloons sent to its territory from Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported earlier on Aug. 28 that an Israeli attack on Gazans demonstrating a blockade against Gaza injured 11 protestors.

Palestine, Gaza City,

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza were reported early on Aug. 29.

