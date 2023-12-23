New graduates get hired in 6 months: YÖK

New graduates get hired in 6 months: YÖK

ANKARA
New graduates get hired in 6 months: YÖK

The average time it takes for fresh graduates to get a job is around six months, with the satisfaction rate of employers with new graduates revealed as 78 percent, according to data from the Higher Education Council (YÖK).

YÖK prepared the "University Monitoring and Evaluation General Report-2023," which analyzes 208 universities in Türkiye in line with 74 different indicators.

The report was prepared by evaluating universities in categories such as education, social projects and research and development, according to their contribution to higher education and the outcomes they have achieved.

The "satisfaction rate of the business world regarding the qualifications of graduates," which was included among the indicators for the first time in 2023, is considered important in terms of responding to the quality of graduates and the expectations of the sector measured. The satisfaction rate of recruiters with graduates is 78 percent.

Another first-time assessment was related to employment. The data on the "time to start a first job in Türkiye" of university graduates showed that graduates started their first job in 6.4 months on average.

Social responsibility projects carried out at universities have increased. While the number of social responsibility projects in which students participated was 14,204 in 2022, the rate increased from 74.6 percent to 83 percent.

In the presentation section of the report, YÖK head Erol Özvar stated that the study aims to reveal the strengths and weaknesses of universities according to the standards determined by taking into consideration the unique conditions of the country.

"We observe that our higher education institutions carry out careful studies through monitoring and evaluation units based on the indicators determined. We believe these efforts will make a significant contribution to the data-based decision-making processes of institutions, and we are pleased that this process is carefully followed by universities,” Özvar said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

    Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. 6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

    6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

  3. US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

    US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

  4. Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

    Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

  5. Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

    Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq
Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight
Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
Istanbul Europes 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research

Istanbul Europe's 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research
Marmara Sea ‘should be main post-quake hub’

Marmara Sea ‘should be main post-quake hub’
WORLD US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

A jury in the western U.S. state of Colorado on Friday found two paramedics guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest, U.S. media said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye produced a total of 3 million tons of steel crude in November, marking a strong 25.4 percent increase from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.