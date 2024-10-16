New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament

LONDON
A handout photograph released by the U.K. Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaking during the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at in the House of Commons, central London, on Oct. 9, 2024

A U.K. lawmaker on Wednesday introduced into parliament legislation that would legalize assisted dying, setting up the first vote on the emotive issue in almost a decade.

Euthanasia is illegal in Britain, but if Labour MP Kim Leadbeater's bill becomes law it would give terminally ill people "choice" at the end of life.

It would also align Britain with some European countries where assisted dying is in place to varying degrees.

Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

In Scotland, it is not a specific criminal offense but assisting the death of someone can leave a person open to a charge of murder or other offenses.

Previous attempts to legalize it have been voted down, but public opinion is shifting and attempts to change the law are under way in Scotland, which has a separate legal system and powers to set its own health policy.

An assisted dying bill was last debated, and defeated, in the House of Commons in 2015.

Since then, surveys have shown increased support for helping terminally ill people end their lives and Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to make parliamentary time for the subject during his Labour party's successful election campaign in July.

MPs are expected to debate and vote on Leadbeater's legislation on Nov. 29.

