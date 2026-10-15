New artifacts unearthed at Ordu’s ancient Kurul Castle

ORDU

Finds include a statue of Cybele, a figure of the child Dionysus and a representation of Pan, along with animal-shaped composite vessels. (AA Photo)

Archaeological excavations at Ordu’s Kurul Castle, which began in 2010, are continuing to uncover new artifacts at the ancient site.



According to a statement from Ordu Municipality, the 2,300-year-old Kurul Castle, located in the Bayadı neighborhood of the Altınordu district, stands out as the first scientific archaeological excavation site in the Eastern Black Sea region.



The excavations are being conducted under the leadership of Professor Süleyman Yücel Şenyurt, a faculty member in the Department of Archaeology at Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University, with support from Ordu Metropolitan Municipality.



Finds unearthed at the site to date include a statue of Cybele estimated to be 2,150 years old, a figure of the child Dionysus, a representation of Pan, who raised him, and animal-shaped composite vessels associated with the cult of Dionysus and Pan.



Ordu Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mehmet Hilmi Güler visited the ongoing excavation site and received information about the work from Şenyurt.



Güler said the site was an archaeological and historical treasure where discoveries were shedding light on the past.



Describing Kurul Castle as a source of cultural and historical wealth, Güler said approximately 40 percent of the excavation work had been completed and that academics were working intensively at the site.



“We have made important discoveries here dating to the period associated with Dionysus. These artifacts will both shed light on the past and add significant value to this region,” Güler said.



He added that the finds indicated that Kurul Castle was not merely a fortress but also a settlement.

Important discoveries



Şenyurt said the team had uncovered significant finds in the region, particularly the statue of Cybele.



Noting that Kurul Castle had attracted attention with discoveries that surprised the scientific community, he said the latest finds would introduce two divine figures from Anatolia to the scientific and cultural worlds in connection with the cult of Dionysus.



“With this year’s finds, we will introduce two god and goddess figures from Anatolia to the scientific community and the cultural world, alongside the cult of Dionysus,” Şenyurt said.



He thanked the relevant ministry and Ordu Metropolitan Municipality for their support, adding that the discoveries at Kurul Castle could serve as a model for future archaeological research.



Şenyurt noted that the Eastern Black Sea region contained cultural heritage sites hidden beneath dense vegetation.



“Kurul Castle has had the opportunity to make these discoveries, but it has also set an example for us. There is cultural heritage hidden beneath the vegetation in the Eastern Black Sea region. Kurul Castle has ignited the spark for future work,” he said.