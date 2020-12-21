New artifacts found in Black Sea region excavations

  • December 21 2020 07:00:00

New artifacts found in Black Sea region excavations

KARABÜK
New artifacts found in Black Sea region excavations

Gifts dating back 1,800 years that have been given to the dead throughout history have been unearthed in a grave in the ancient city of Hadrianaupolis in the Ezkipazar district of the northern province of Karabük.

The ancient city, believed to have been used as a settlement in the Late Chalcolithic, Roman and Early Byzantine periods, is known as the “Zeugma of the Black Sea” due to the mosaics unearthed there.

Excavations started in 2003 in the ancient city, located three kilometers west of the district, in different places such as two baths, two church structures, a defense structure, rock tombs, a theater, an arched and domed structure, monumental cultic niche, ramparts, villas, other monumental buildings and some cult areas under the coordination of Karabük University Archaeology Department academic Ersin Çelikbaş.

Earlier excavations in Hadrianaupolis have unearthed ancient money, bone clasp, unguentarium (tear bottle), tombs from the 2nd century, votive plaque and late Chalcolithic-era pottery and offering pits were found. This year the artifacts including the 1,800-year-old dead gifts (grave offerings), candle, a medical tool, ring and mirror were found in the grave of a woman.

Among the findings obtained from Hadrianaupolis, which is famous for the mosaics depicting many animals such as horses, elephants, panthers, deer and “griffins,” seen in the history of art, the movable ones are taken to the museums in the surrounding provinces, and the immovable ones are preserved in their original location.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Çelikbaş said that the excavations, which have been continuing in periods since 2003, will continue uninterrupted from now on and it will be displayed to visitors sooner.

New artifacts found in Black Sea region excavations

“Hadrianaupolis covers an area of 12 kilometers. People can visit only one display area. We plan to make the roof projects of other areas and open them to visitors,” he said.

Stating that they learned that the Hadrianaupolis dates back to the late Chalcolithic period due to the findings revealed during the excavations carried out this year, Çelikbaş said: “We have obtained very important findings from the excavations this year. One of the excavations, which continue in three areas, is in the Necropolis area, which consists of rock tombs. We reached very important tombs in the necropolis area. We can say that these tombs are the most important materials that tell us about the people of that period with their gifts and traditions and rituals.”

Noting that one of the tombs they found was very interesting, Çelikbaş said, “We think the tomb belongs to a woman. The gift given to the dead that we found inside the tomb showed that. A lamp, a medical instrument, a ring and a mirror came out of the tomb. For this reason, we think that the grave belongs to a woman and that the woman is a physician in professional terms because among the finds there is a spoon-tipped catheter. This is a tool used by physicians in ancient times. Women also use this tool in cosmetics, but we need to consider that this grave belongs to a physician.”

Çelikbaş said that the tomb dates back to the Roman Empire period, which they understood from the coins in it, “The tomb is from 1,800 years ago, the Roman Empire period. The coins found inside the tomb prove it. I can say that it is the earliest tomb unearthed in the region.”

Çelikbaş added that 2020 was a year of important findings for the region and the ancient city.

Hadrianopolis, archeology,

MOST POPULAR

  1. First Turkey-China freight train completes historic trip

    First Turkey-China freight train completes historic trip

  2. Chinese vaccine expected to arrive in Turkey this week

    Chinese vaccine expected to arrive in Turkey this week

  3. German police bust crime ring based at Turkish call center

    German police bust crime ring based at Turkish call center

  4. Sanctions threats on Turkey will disappoint: Erdoğan

    Sanctions threats on Turkey will disappoint: Erdoğan

  5. Virus-positive wife ‘spat on my face to infect me,’ says doctor husband

    Virus-positive wife ‘spat on my face to infect me,’ says doctor husband
Recommended
Local man carves wood pieces into beautiful spoons

Local man carves wood pieces into beautiful spoons
Santa Claus bikers parade in Tokyo against child abuse

Santa Claus bikers parade in Tokyo against child abuse
Oscars museum delayed again as pandemic grips Los Angeles

Oscars museum delayed again as pandemic grips Los Angeles
Smuggled orangutans start new life after repatriation to Indonesia

Smuggled orangutans start new life after repatriation to Indonesia
Contemporary Istanbul opens virtually

Contemporary Istanbul opens virtually
Antalya, hometown of Santa Claus

Antalya, hometown of Santa Claus
WORLD Denmark to dig up millions of mink from mass graves

Denmark to dig up millions of mink from mass graves

Millions of mink will be dug up from mass graves in Denmark after some had resurfaced, prompting complaints from residents about possible health risks, the country's government said on Dec. 20.
ECONOMY Turkish firm converts manned helicopter into UAV

Turkish firm converts manned helicopter into UAV

A Turkish technology firm has converted a helicopter into an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with high payload and long flight time and range to meet military and civilian needs.

SPORTS Turkeys Şanlı bags silver in Euro Championships

Turkey's Şanlı bags silver in Euro Championships

Turkish athlete Göksu Üçtaş Şanlı on Dec. 20 won the silver medal in floor in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics 2020 European Championships.