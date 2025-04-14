New armed extremist group claims rail HQ bombing

A new extremist group has claimed responsibility for a bomb that exploded near the offices of Hellenic Train, Greece’s main railway services operator, and the planting of another near the Labor Ministry in early February.

The explosion on April 11 evening resulted in limited damage and no injuries. The perpetrators had forewarned of the explosion by calling two media organizations about 40 minutes before it happened.

In a lengthy posting on a website late on April 13, the perpetrators, who styled themselves the Revolutionary Class Struggle, explained the reasons for their action, which they said was part of an armed struggle against the state.

Revolutionary Class Struggle dedicated the bombings to “the Palestinian people and their heroic resistance” and paid tribute to Kyriakos Xymitiris, a man who was killed last year when the explosive device he was assembling exploded in a central Athens apartment.

The explosion also came during widespread public anger over a 2023 railway disaster, Greece’s worst, in which 57 people were killed and dozens more injured when a freight train and a passenger train heading in opposite directions were accidentally put on the same track.

In its statement, which serves as a sort of manifesto, Revolutionary Class Struggle connects the accident with what it called the “murders” of the proletariat in the form of workplace accidents, by capitalists.

