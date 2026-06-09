Nevşehir hosts Türkiye-Greece culture forum to deepen heritage cooperation

NEVŞEHİR

Nevşehir has hosted the first Türkiye-Greece Culture Forum, bringing together the culture ministers of the two neighboring countries for high-level discussions aimed at enhancing artistic cooperation, protecting shared cultural heritage and expanding cultural exchanges.

Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Greece’s Culture Minister Lina Mendoni met in the Central Anatolian province, home to the world-renowned Cappadocia region, where they first held a closed-door meeting before attending the forum.

Ersoy said he believed the inaugural forum would add a new dimension to institutional cooperation between the two countries in the cultural sphere.

A key focus of the discussions was the fight against the illicit trafficking of cultural property. Ersoy highlighted the strong legal framework underpinning cooperation between Türkiye and Greece, recalling a 2013 protocol designed to prevent illegal excavations, smuggling and the unlawful circulation of cultural assets.

He also pointed to a memorandum of understanding signed earlier this year that provides a roadmap for advancing cultural relations, safeguarding shared cultural values and ensuring sustainable cooperation. As an example of tangible results, Ersoy said Greek authorities returned 1,055 coins to Türkiye last year after determining that they had been illegally removed from the country.

The minister also emphasized Türkiye’s support for Greece’s position regarding the Parthenon Sculptures at UNESCO meetings and backed United Nations initiatives advocating the return of cultural property to countries of origin.

Mendoni described Türkiye and Greece as countries sharing a rich and interconnected cultural legacy shaped by ancient, Byzantine and Ottoman civilizations. She stressed that cultural values exchanged between the two societies constitute a common heritage and said cooperation in restoration projects and anti-smuggling efforts had produced significant results.

“The return of ancient silver coins to Türkiye strengthened concrete cooperation in the field of cultural heritage,” she said, adding that such actions demonstrate not only the implementation of international law but also respect for cultural values.

Ersoy and Mendoni later signed a joint declaration outlining enhanced cooperation in the cultural field.

After the forum, Mendoni toured Cappadocia’s internationally recognized heritage sites. Her itinerary included Paşabağları Open-Air Site, the Virgin Mary Church and the Kaymaklı Underground City. Accompanied by Turkish officials, she examined the region’s iconic fairy chimneys and received information on ongoing conservation efforts in one of the world’s most distinctive cultural landscapes.