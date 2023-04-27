Netflix sued for casting black woman as Cleopatra

LOS ANGELES

Netflix is preparing to release an all-new docudrama titled “Queen Cleopatra” about the titular historical figure. However, one Egyptian lawyer has sued the streaming service for their decision to cast a black woman as Cleopatra.

As shared by Variety, a number of academics are upset by this decision. They are “claiming that Cleopatra, who was born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria in 69 B.C. and belonged to a Greek-speaking dynasty, was of European descent and not Black.”

Additionally, “an Egyptian lawyer has reportedly filed a complaint demanding that legal measures are taken to block Netflix outright in Egypt, to prevent the show from airing.” The lawyer’s complaint claims that the upcoming docudrama actually violates the country’s media laws. Although Netflix has yet to release any comment on the matter.

However, executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith did speak about their casting decision in February. As further noted by Variety, the website Tudum quoted Smith as having said her debated heritage is merely “a nod to the centuries-long conversation about the ruler’s race.”

“We don’t often get to see or hear stories about Black queens, and that was really important for me, as well as for my daughter, and just for my community to be able to know those stories because there are tons of them!”

Adele James, who plays Cleopatra in the docudrama, also released a response on social media. She simply states that, “if you don’t like the casting don’t watch the show.”