Netflix sets first live-streamed event with Chris Rock special

LOS ANGELES
Netflix will stream an event live for the first time next year, with comedian Chris Rock hosting a real-time special for the on-demand platform that has lured millions of viewers away from traditional broadcast television.

The comedy show, which will be Rock’s second for Netflix after 2018’s “Chris Rock: Tamborine,” will be available to watch in
early 2023, the company said, without providing further details.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Netflix comedy vice-president Robbie Praw, in a statement.

“We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Netflix, which lost subscribers for the first time earlier this year before recently reporting a return to growth, has been experimenting with new models, including a cheaper subscription option subsidized by advertisements.

On Nov. 8, the Wall Street Journal reported that Netflix was looking into offering live sports on its platform for the first time.
Rivals including Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video already offer live events including sports and musical events.
Netflix hosts a live comedy festival at more than 35 venues in Los Angeles, but those shows have not yet been available to stream live on its platform.

Rock, one of the world’s biggest comics, drew headlines in March when he was slapped on stage by Will Smith at the Oscars.

