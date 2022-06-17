Netflix seeks recruits for real-life ‘Squid Game’

  • June 17 2022 07:00:00

PARIS
Want to play “Squid Game” for real? Netflix is looking for recruits to compete for millions of dollars and even promises not to have you violently murdered if you lose.

“With the largest cast in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing cash prize of $4.56 million,” the streaming platform said on a site set up to look for candidates.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” is looking for English-speakers from around the globe, aged at least 21 and free to travel for up to a month in early 2023.

Unlike the original, ultra-violent fictional show from South Korea, that became one of the biggest-ever hits on Netflix last year, losing contestants will not be killed.

“The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed,” the platform promises.

Describing the new reality show as its “biggest-ever social experiment,” Netflix says players will compete “in a series of heart-stopping games.”

The original fictional series was seen as a biting satire on modern capitalism, with contestants drawn from the fringes of society to play children’s games for the chance to win big sums of money with the threat of being killed if they lose.

The new announcement comes shortly after Netflix confirmed a second season of the “Squid Game” was on the way.

In April, its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said the follow-up would not be ready until 2024.

