Netflix drops 'Emilia Perez' star Oscar bid over offensive posts

Netflix drops 'Emilia Perez' star Oscar bid over offensive posts

LOS ANGELES
Netflix drops Emilia Perez star Oscar bid over offensive posts

Netflix has dropped Karla Sofia Gascon, the star of "Emilia Perez," from its high-profile Oscars campaign and distanced itself from the best actress nominee over her offensive social media posts, Hollywood trade outlets reported on Feb. 4.

Images of Gascon, who made history as the first openly transgender acting nominee in Academy Awards history, had adorned posters, billboards and advertisements for the musical film, which earned 13 Oscar nods — more than any other movie this year.

But that campaign has abruptly changed tack, after old social media posts were uncovered and widely shared last week in which Gascon called Islam "an infection" and "deeply disgusting."

Gascon also denigrated or mocked wide-ranging subjects, including diversity efforts, China and George Floyd, the Black man whose 2020 killing by police spurred massive protests.

The Spanish star, 52, initially apologized in a statement issued via Netflix and deactivated her account on X, formerly Twitter, but soon reversed course by defending herself publicly.

She told CNN she is "not a racist" and will not withdraw from Oscar contention, and blamed "cancel culture" in an Instagram post.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety said streaming giant Netflix, which has invested heavily in hopes that "Emilia Perez" will provide its first ever best picture Oscar win, has now dropped Gascon from all campaign efforts.

A Netflix web page promoting the film "for your awards consideration" on Feb. 4 contained an image of Zoe Saldana, the movie's best supporting actress nominee.

At a peak moment in Hollywood's award season, Gascon will no longer attend events including Friday's Critics Choice Awards gala as scheduled, trade magazines reported.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
FireAid benefit concert raised more than $100 million so far

FireAid benefit concert raised more than $100 million so far
David Beckham visits Türkiye for campaign

David Beckham visits Türkiye for campaign
Türkiye returns historical artifacts to Egypt

Türkiye returns historical artifacts to Egypt
Film triggers government crackdown on Iranian directors

Film triggers government crackdown on Iranian directors
Prague to host first European display of Lucy

Prague to host first European display of Lucy
Can I kill someone: Richard Geres dilemma in Oh, Canada

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿