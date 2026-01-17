Syrian Army units enter Deir Hafir, Aleppo

ISTANBUL

The Syrian Army on Jan. 17 announced that its units have begun entering areas west of the Euphrates River, starting with the city of Deir Hafir east of Aleppo, amid the withdrawal of the YPG/SDF terror group.

The Operations Command of the Syrian Arab Army said: “Advance units of the Syrian Arab Army have begun entering the area west of the Euphrates, starting with the city of Deir Hafir,” according to Al-Ikhbariya TV.

The army had urged civilians not to enter designated military operation zones in the area until they are fully secured and cleared of landmines and war remnants, citing safety concerns.

Syrian Army advances toward Tabqa

Earlier, the Syrian Army said on Jan. 17 that it has expanded its control across Raqqa countryside, entering new towns and villages and advancing closer to the city of Tabqa, tightening pressure on the Tabqa military airbase.

The advancements come as the army announced that its forces are advancing toward Tabqa military airport as part of continued deployments west of the Euphrates River following the withdrawal of the YPG/SDF terror group.​​​​​​​

In statements carried by the Alikhbariah TV, the army’s Operations Command said forces entered the city of al-Mansoura and seized the Hajanah military camp near Tabqa.

The command added that army units also took control of the village of Rajm al-Ghazal in the Raqqa countryside, entered the town of al-Ghanem al-Ali, and that advance units are now approaching the outskirts of Tabqa city.

Army units also entered the towns of Henideh and al-Safsafa, along with the villages of Abu Assi and al-Jabali in the Raqqa countryside, the command said.

The army has also taken control of the town of Zur Shammar east of Raqqa and is advancing toward Sabkha, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Meanwhile, amid heavy clashes with the Syrian Army in Tabqa, YPG/SDF terror elements have begun withdrawing from areas west of the Euphrates River in convoys.

The Syrian Army said its forces have secured control of the al-Rasafa area and its historic citadel in the southern countryside of Raqqa in northeast Syria, along with seven surrounding villages.

In a statement to SANA, the army’s Operations Command said the advance has further tightened pressure on Tabqa Military Airbase, which it said PKK terrorists use as a primary base for their operations.

The Syrian Army had also announced it had taken control of the town of Dibsi Afnan and was moving toward Tabqa in Raqqa province. It said it had established full military control over the cities of Deir Hafir and Maskanah in the eastern Aleppo countryside.

The move comes as Ferhat Abdi Sahin, a ringleader of the YPG/SDF terror group targeted by the army's military operation west of the Euphrates, claimed that terror elements would withdraw to regions east of the river starting 7 am local time.