Israel objects to US announcement of leaders to oversee next steps in Gaza

Israel objects to US announcement of leaders to oversee next steps in Gaza

TEL AVIV
Israel objects to US announcement of leaders to oversee next steps in Gaza

Israel’s government is objecting to the White House announcement of leaders who will play a role in overseeing next steps in Gaza as the ceasefire moves into its challenging second phase.

Israel said the Gaza executive committee “was not coordinated with Israel and is contrary to its policy,” without details. The Jan. 17 statement also said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the foreign ministry to contact Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The committee announced by the White House on Jan. 16 includes no Israeli official but has an Israeli businessman, billionaire Yakir Gabay. Other members announced so far include two of U.S. President Donald Trump’s closest confidants, a former British prime minister, a U.S. general and representatives of several Middle Eastern governments.

The White House has said the executive committee will carry out the vision of a Trump-led “Board of Peace.” The White House also announced the members of a new Palestinian committee to run Gaza’s day to day affairs, with oversight from the executive committee. The Palestinian committee met for the first time on Jan. 15 in Cairo.

The executive committee’s members include Rubio, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga and Trump’s Deputy National Security Adviser Robert Gabriel.

Committee members also include a diplomat from Qatar, an intelligence chief from Egypt and Türkiye’s foreign minister — all countries have been ceasefire mediators — as well as a Cabinet minister for the United Arab Emirates.

Netanyahu's office didn't respond on Jan. 17 to questions about its objections regarding the executive committee.

Minutes after its statement, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a statement backed Netanyahu and urged him to order the military to prepare to return to war. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, another far-right Netanyahu ally, said on social media that “the countries that kept Hamas alive cannot be the ones that replace it."

The Trump administration on Jan. 14 said the U.S.-drafted ceasefire plan for Gaza was now moving into its second phase, which includes the new Palestinian committee in Gaza, deployment of an international security force, disarmament of Hamas and reconstruction of the war-battered territory.

The ceasefire in the deadliest war ever fought between Israel and Hamas took effect on Oct. 10. The first phase focused on the return of all remaining hostages in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian detainees, along with a surge in humanitarian aid and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces in Gaza.

The war began with the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took over 250 hostage. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed over 71,400 Palestinians, including over 460 since this ceasefire began, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian president announces ceasefire, integration deal with SDF

Syrian president announces ceasefire, integration deal with SDF
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian president announces ceasefire, integration deal with SDF

    Syrian president announces ceasefire, integration deal with SDF

  2. Dervişoğlu secures new term as İYİ Party chair

    Dervişoğlu secures new term as İYİ Party chair

  3. Sağtürk steps down as State Opera and Ballet chief

    Sağtürk steps down as State Opera and Ballet chief

  4. DEM Party meets Öcalan to discuss Syria tensions

    DEM Party meets Öcalan to discuss Syria tensions

  5. Cold snap strikes again as Istanbul rain turns into snow spectacle

    Cold snap strikes again as Istanbul rain turns into snow spectacle
Recommended
Syrian president announces ceasefire, integration deal with SDF

Syrian president announces ceasefire, integration deal with SDF
Iraqi army fully takes over key base following US withdrawal

Iraqi army fully takes over key base following US withdrawal
Iranians use Türkiye border to access internet during blackouts

Iranians use Türkiye border to access internet during blackouts
UKs Labour readies for EU reset fight

UK's Labour readies for EU reset fight
Ugandas Museveni wins seventh term in office

Uganda's Museveni wins seventh term in office
Russian drone strike kills woman in Kharkiv

Russian drone strike kills woman in Kharkiv
One of FBIs 10 most wanted fugitives caught in Mexico

One of FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives caught in Mexico
WORLD Syrian president announces ceasefire, integration deal with SDF

Syrian president announces ceasefire, integration deal with SDF

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced on Jan. 18 a comprehensive ceasefire and full integration agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the country’s northeast.
ECONOMY Central Bank set to meet for interest rate decision this week

Central Bank set to meet for interest rate decision this week

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to hold its first rate-setting meeting of 2026 this week.

SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿