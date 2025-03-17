Netanyahu seeks to dismiss intel chief as power struggle boils over

JERUSALEM

Ronen Bar, chief of the Israel Security Agency (also known as Shabak or Shin Bet), attends a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery on May 13, 2024.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday faced a mounting criticism at home after the premier said he will seek to dismiss the head of the internal security service this week, deepening a power struggle focused largely on who bears responsibility for the Hamas attack.

Netanyahu’s effort to remove Ronen Bar as director of the Shin Bet comes as the security service investigates close aides of the prime minister. Netanyahu said he has had “ongoing distrust” with Bar and “this distrust has grown over time.”

Bar responded by saying he planned to continue in the post for the near future, citing “personal obligations” to finish “sensitive investigations," free the remaining hostages in Gaza and prepare potential successors.

Bar also criticized Netanyahu’s expectation of a “personal loyalty” that contradicts the public interest. But he emphasized that he would respect any legal decision regarding his tenure.

Israel’s attorney general said Netanyahu must clarify the legal basis for his decision before taking any action.

The Shin Bet is responsible for monitoring Palestinian militant groups, and recently issued a report accepting responsibility for its failures around the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack. It also criticized Netanyahu, saying failed government policies helped create the climate that led to it.

While the army concluded in a recent report that it underestimated Hamas’ capabilities, Shin Bet said it had a “deep understanding of the threat.” In veiled criticism of the government, the agency said its attempts to thwart the threat were not implemented.

Netanyahu has resisted calls for an official state commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7 attack and has tried to blame the failures on the army and security agencies. In recent months, a number of senior security officials, including a defense minister and army chief, have been fired or forced to step down.

Bar has been one of the few senior security officials since the Oct. 7 attack to remain in office.

If successful in removing him, Netanyahu would be expected to appoint a loyalist in his place, slowing any momentum for the commission of inquiry.

The prime minister said removing him would help Israel “achieve its war goals and prevent the next disaster.”

Netanyahu’s proposed resolution for Bar’s dismissal would need the approval of parliament, the Knesset, and it is likely he has support to pass it.

Israel's protest organizations called for protests against Netanyahu's decision to fire Bar. The protests are set to take place on March 19 and will include a mass march to the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem.