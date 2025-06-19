Netanyahu says Israel destroyed more than half of Iran's missile launchers

Netanyahu says Israel destroyed more than half of Iran's missile launchers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on June 19 that Israel was "changing the face of the world" in its war with Iran, now in its seventh day.

"I said that we're changing the face of the Middle East, and now I say we're changing the face of the world," he told public broadcaster Kan, adding that Israel had destroyed "more than half" of Iran's missile launchers.

Netanyahu also stated that he welcomed "all help" with destroying Iran's nuclear sites.

Meanwhile, Iran has launched a fresh wave of ballistic missiles at Israel on June 19 evening, as attacks raged on between the two regional foes.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said combined missile-drone attacks targeted military targets and industrial centers related to the Israeli military industry in the cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv.

“Drone operations continue today with more than 100 types of combat and suicide drones against military targets, especially missile defense systems in Haifa and Tel Aviv,” it added.

Israeli media said that more than 10 missiles were detected heading toward Haifa, with air-raid sirens blaring in the Carmel region in northwestern Israel and the southern occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Explosions were heard in northern Israel as air defenses attempted to intercept the Iranian missiles, media reports said.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Army Radio, citing security sources, said that one of the Iranian missiles that struck Tel Aviv on June 19 morning was composed of several smaller warheads that exploded in different locations.

The broadcaster said that the Israeli army was still examining whether the missile contained a cluster warhead that disperses into smaller munitions upon detonation.

Hostilities began on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

In Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.

 

