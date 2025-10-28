Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

JERUSALEM
Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch “intense strikes” across the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing ceasefire, his office said Tuesday.

The directive followed security consultations in which Netanyahu accused Hamas of violating the truce agreement. “Following assessments with defense chiefs, the prime minister instructed the IDF to immediately carry out powerful attacks on Gaza,” the statement said.

Israeli media reported that air raids targeted Rafah in southern Gaza shortly after the announcement, amid claims that Israeli soldiers came under fire in the area earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defense agency said that two people were killed and four were injured in an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza City.

"Two civilians were killed and four others, including a child and an infant, were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home belonging to the Al-Banna family in the Al-Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency said.

Hamas condemned the renewed strikes, accusing Israel of breaching the ceasefire and suspending the planned handover of an Israeli captive’s body. The group warned that Israeli escalation would “delay recovery operations for Israeli and Palestinian bodies trapped under rubble.”

Hamas also rejected accusations that its fighters attacked Israeli troops in Gaza on Tuesday, vowing to abide by the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Israel.

"Hamas affirms that it has no connection to the shooting incident in Rafah and affirms its commitment to the ceasefire agreement," the group said in a statement.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Netanyahu also discussed with U.S. officials a plan to expand the so-called “Yellow Zone” — a buffer area Israel continues to occupy inside Gaza — despite the truce.

U.S. outlet Axios cited an American official saying Washington had urged Israel to avoid “radical steps” that could collapse the ceasefire, noting Hamas’s delay in returning Israeli bodies “did not constitute a serious violation.”

Benjamin Netanyahu,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

    Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

  2. Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule

    Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule

  3. Spanish gov’t approves purchase of Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft

    Spanish gov’t approves purchase of Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft

  4. 24 more held as Manavgat corruption probe widens

    24 more held as Manavgat corruption probe widens

  5. TFF flags seven top-tier referees in betting scandal

    TFF flags seven top-tier referees in betting scandal
Recommended
Syria, Israel talks near completion, presence on table : Source

Syria, Israel talks near completion, presence on table : Source
Hometown of drug lord El Chapo hit by drone attacks

Hometown of drug lord 'El Chapo' hit by drone attacks
Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after devastating Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after devastating Jamaica
Fugitive ex-PM says Bangladesh vote risks deepening divide

Fugitive ex-PM says Bangladesh vote risks deepening divide
Over 100 killed in Israel’s largest Gaza strikes since truce

Over 100 killed in Israel’s largest Gaza strikes since truce
US, Japan sign agreement on securing rare earths supply

US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
WORLD Syria, Israel talks near completion, presence on table : Source

Syria, Israel talks near completion, presence on table : Source

Syria and Israel are in the final stages of months-long negotiations over a security agreement that will include joint Israeli, Syrian and the U.S. presence at some points, an Israeli source has said.

ECONOMY Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its second consecutive quarter-point rate cut to bolster the flagging labor market, unveiling a decision that highlighted the growing division in its ranks.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿