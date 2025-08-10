Israel's Gaza plan risks 'another calamity': UN official

NEW YORK

A UN official on Aug. 10 warned the Security Council that Israel's plans to control Gaza City risked "another calamity" with far-reaching consequences as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted his goal was not to occupy the territory.

The UN Security Council held a rare emergency weekend meeting after Israel said its military would "take control" of Gaza City approved by Netanyahu's security cabinet that sparked a wave of global criticism.

"If these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region and causing further forced displacement, killings, and destruction," UN Assistant Secretary Miroslav Jenca told the UNSC.

Slovenia's ambassador to the UN Samuel Zbogar, speaking on behalf of the five European members of the Security Council ahead of the meeting, said "this decision by the Israeli government will do nothing to secure the return of the hostages and risk further endangering their lives."

"It will also worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and risk further death and mass displacement of Palestinian civilians."

Netanyahu on Aug. 10 defended a new military offensive in Gaza that's more sweeping than previously announced, declaring in the face of growing condemnation at home and abroad that Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas.”

Even as more Israelis express concern over the 22-month war, Netanyahu said the security Cabinet last week instructed the dismantling of Hamas strongholds not only in Gaza City but also in the “central camps” of Muwasi. A source familiar with the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, confirmed that Israel plans it in both areas.

The crowded camps had not been part of Israel's announcement Friday of the offensive. It was not clear why, though Netanyahu has faced criticism within his ruling coalition that targeting Gaza City was not enough. Netanyahu said there would be “safe zones," but such designated areas have been bombed in the past.

Netanyahu again blamed many of Gaza’s problems on the Hamas, including civilian deaths, destruction and shortages of aid. “Hamas still has thousands of armed terrorists in Gaza," he asserted, adding that Palestinians are “begging” the world to be freed from them.

The prime minister, who has asserted that there is “no starvation in Gaza,” did acknowledge hunger there, saying, “there was a problem with deprivation, no question about it.” Israel wants to increase the number of aid distribution sites, he said, but gave no details.

The UN's humanitarian office OCHA said 98 children had died from acute malnutrition since the start of the conflict in October 2023, with 37 of those deaths since July, according to Gaza's authorities.

"This is no longer a looming hunger crisis. This is starvation, pure and simple," said OCHA's coordination director Ramesh Rajasingham.

Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said Sunday "over two million victims are enduring unbearable agony," calling Israel's plans for Gaza City "illegal and immoral," and for foreign journalists to be allowed into Gaza.

He spoke to foreign media minutes before an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Gaza. Notably, Netanyahu said he has directed Israel’s military in recent days to “bring in more foreign journalists” — which would be a striking development, as they haven't been allowed into Gaza beyond military embeds during 22 months of war.

Outside the meeting at UN headquarters in New York, a small but noisy protest calling for an end to the conflict was met by a large police presence.

The United States, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, accused those nations who supported Sunday's meeting of "actively prolonging the war by spreading lies about Israel."

"Israel has a right to decide what is necessary for its security and what measures are appropriate to end the threat posed by Hamas," said U.S. envoy to the UN Dorothy Shea.

Israel's deputy ambassador to the UN Jonathan Miller said "pressure should not be placed on Israel, who suffered the most horrific attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, but on Hamas."

Algeria's ambassador Amar Bendjama called for sanctions on Israel in response to its Gaza City plan.

"The hour has come to impose sanctions on the enemy of humanity," he said.

"If it was another country, you would have been imposing sanctions a long time ago," the Palestinian envoy Mansour said.

More Palestinians killed as they seek aid

At least 26 Palestinians were killed while seeking aid in Gaza, hospitals and witnesses said, as families of Israeli hostages called for a general strike to protest Netanyahu’s plans to expand military operations in Gaza City.

Hospital officials said they received bodies from areas where Palestinians were seeking aid, along food convoy routes or near privately run aid distribution points across Gaza.

The dead included 15 killed while waiting for aid trucks close to the newly built Morag corridor that separates the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, according to Nasser hospital.

A further six were killed while waiting for aid in northern Gaza near the Zikim crossing, according to Gaza's Health Ministry and Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

In central Gaza, witnesses said they heard warning shots before the fire was aimed toward crowds of aid-seekers trying to reach a food distribution site operated by the Israeli-backed and U.S.-funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The AP could not independently confirm who fired the shots. Awda hospital in the nearby Nuseirat refugee camp said four people were killed by Israeli gunfire.

“First, it was in the air, then they started to fire at the people,” said Sayed Awda, who waited hundreds of meters from the GHF site.

Six other aid-seekers were killed while trying to reach GHF sites in Khan Younis and Rafah, Nasser hospital said.

The GHF sites opened in May as an alternative to the U.N.-run aid system, but its early operations have been marred by deaths and chaos, with aid-seekers coming under gunfire near routes leading to the sites.

Responding to AP inquiries, the GHF media office said: “There were no incidents at or near our sites today and these incidents appear to be linked to crowds trying to loot aid convoy.”

Israel's military said there were no incidents involving Israeli troops near central Gaza aid sites.

Seven people were killed in airstrikes, local hospitals said — three people near the fishermen’s port in Gaza City and four people, two of them children, in a strike that hit a tent in Khan Younis. Israel's military did not immediately comment on the strikes, but has accused Hamas of operating from civilian areas.

Hunger death toll among children hits 100

Israel’s air and ground offensive has displaced most of Gaza's population and pushed the territory toward famine . Two more Palestinian children died of malnutrition-related causes on Saturday, bringing the toll among children to 100 since the war began.

A total of 117 adults have died of malnutrition-related causes since late June when the ministry started to count that age category, it said.

The toll from hunger isn’t included in the ministry’s death toll of 61,400 Palestinians in the war. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, doesn’t distinguish between fighters or civilians, but says around half of the dead have been women and children. The U.N. and independent experts consider it the most reliable source on war casualties.

Labor strike urged in Israel over looming offensive

Bereaved families and relatives of hostages still held in Gaza urged Israeli companies to declare a general strike next week. Tens of thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday night in what local media called one of the largest anti-government protests in recent months.

The families and their supporters fear that expanding the war will endanger their loved ones. Fifty hostages taken in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that sparked the war remain in Gaza, with 20 of those believed to be alive.

Lishay Miran-Lavi, whose husband, Omri, is among the hostages, appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff to halt the fighting.

“The decision to send the army deeper into Gaza is a danger to my husband, Omri. But we can still stop this disaster,” she said.

Also on Aug. 10, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz toured the northern part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where about 40,000 Palestinians have been driven from their homes this year in the West Bank’s largest displacement since Israel captured the territory in 1967.

Israel says the operations are needed to stamp out militancy, as violence by all sides has surged since the war in Gaza began.