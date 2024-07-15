Nepal's Communist PM takes power for fourth time

Nepal's Communist PM takes power for fourth time

KATHMANDU
Nepals Communist PM takes power for fourth time

Nepal's Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli was sworn in as prime minister on Monday after his Communist Party forged a coalition government with the centre-left Nepali Congress, shifting power in the country's often-volatile parliament.

Oli, 72, chief of the second-largest party in the parliament, the Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), returns as prime minister for the fourth time.

In the Himalayan republic of about 30 million people, overshadowed by giant neighbours India and China, Oli previously trod a fine balance between the rivals, cordial to both but reaching out to Beijing to decrease Nepal's dependency on New Delhi.

"I, KP Sharma Oli, in the name of the country and people, pledge that I will be loyal to the constitution... and fulfil my duty as the prime minister," Oli said, as President Ram Chandra Poudel administered the oath of office.

First elected as prime minister in 2015, he was reelected in 2018 with a rare majority government, and then reappointed briefly in 2021.

His predecessor and former coalition government ally, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, lost a vote of confidence on Friday, barely 18 months after taking office.

Dahal, a former Maoist guerrilla commander better known by his nom de guerre Prachanda ("The Fierce One"), was forced to step down after Oli's party withdrew its support.

Oli instead forged a deal with Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali Congress.

He has promised to yield the post to the former five-time prime minister Deuba, 78, later in the parliamentary term.

Nepal's next general elections are due in 2027.

  'Old leaders'

The country became a federal republic in 2008 after a decade-long civil war and a peace deal that saw the Maoists brought into government and the abolishment of the monarchy.

Since then, a revolving door of ageing prime ministers and a culture of horse-trading have fuelled public perceptions that the government is out of touch with Nepal's pressing problems.

But political journalist Binu Subedi said that while Oli was an old face in parliament, he faces fresh challenges.

"As new parties challenge old leaders, we have to see how this coalition performs", Subedi said.

"Will they be more democratic and work well for the people?" she added.

"Or think that they can do anything, because they have the strength of numbers?"

Oli's political career stretches nearly six decades.

The veteran politician, who has had two kidney transplants, was born in 1952 in Nepal's Tehrathum district, close to the eastern border with India.

Drawn into underground communist politics as a teenager, he was arrested in 1973 aged 21 for campaigning to overthrow the monarchy.

He was jailed for 14 years, four of which he said were in solitary confinement, a period when he studied and wrote poetry, penning his verses on cigarette boxes when he could not access paper.

After his release in 1987, he joined the CPN-UML and rose through the party ranks, winning elections to parliament.

PM,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İzmir forest fire kills three people

İzmir forest fire kills three people
LATEST NEWS

  1. İzmir forest fire kills three people

    İzmir forest fire kills three people

  2. Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

    Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

  3. Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran

    Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran

  4. Flames ravage paper factory in western city for days

    Flames ravage paper factory in western city for days

  5. China, Russia start joint naval drills

    China, Russia start joint naval drills
Recommended
Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service
Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran

Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran
China, Russia start joint naval drills

China, Russia start joint naval drills
Heated rhetoric as Republicans blame Biden for Trump shooting

Heated rhetoric as Republicans blame Biden for Trump shooting
Japan takes stand against fully autonomous lethal weapons, submits policy to UN

Japan takes stand against fully autonomous lethal weapons, submits policy to UN
Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy
WORLD Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

Israel's government has approved a plan to temporarily extend compulsory military service for men to 36 months, up from 32 as the Gaza war against Hamas militants strains manpower.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿