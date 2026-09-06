Nepali rescuers buoyed by miracle finds

Nepali rescuers buoyed by miracle finds

KATHMANDU
Nepali rescuers buoyed by miracle finds

Nepalese army personnel install a Bailey bridge to reconnect a village that was cut off in Devighat, Nuwakot. (AP Photo)

Nepali rescuers faced challenging conditions on Sept. 6 as search operations after catastrophic floods entered their 12th day, buoyed by the extraordinary rescues of four survivors.


The glacial and mountain collapse on the China-Nepal border has killed at least 1,372 people and left more than 5,500 missing across the two countries.


Rescuers found two more people alive on Sept. 5, joining two saved the day before in what have been described as miraculous tales of survival.


Three of those have been found in hydropower tunnels where the government initially said it believed more than 100 workers could be alive.


“Search and rescue is going on at the tunnels despite geography, adverse weather and lack of connectivity,” Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha told AFP.


Rescue workers were experiencing “multiple challenges,” he said.


The wall of icy water and debris tore through mountain districts on Aug. 26, destroying roads, bridges and other infrastructure.


On Sept. 5, rescuers pulled a Chinese man alive from deep inside a hydropower tunnel, and a 64-year-old Nepali woman, Chandrika Shrestha, from her mud-covered home.


Prime Minister Balendra Shah said the latter rescue had “given hope to the entire nation.”


A day earlier, two Nepali hydropower workers were rescued at the Trishuli 3A tunnel, where searches continue alongside multiple other sites, with at least 12 hydropower projects affected.


Biraj Bhakta Shrestha said work was continuing to restore electricity in several areas.


“Places that have unreachable, we’ve tried to restore power with solar,” he told AFP.


Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has called the disaster a “Himalayan tsunami” and has warned reconstruction costs could run into the billions of dollars.


The United Nations has said the magnitude of the destruction makes delivering aid an immense challenge, and has launched a $50 million appeal to help more than 84,000 people.

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