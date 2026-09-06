Guyana agrees to receive migrants deported from United States

Guyana agrees to receive migrants deported from United States

GEORGETOWN
Guyana agrees to receive migrants deported from United States

Migrants walk towards the US-Mexico border wall for processing.

Guyana will receive migrants deported from the United States, according to an agreement announced on Sept. 5 by the South American country’s government.


Since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House in 2026, his office has carried out an aggressive anti-immigrant crackdown that includes deportations to “third countries,” other than the deportee’s home country.


Guyana has agreed to receive a limited number of deportees who do not have a criminal record.


“President Irfaan Ali’s Government has framed the arrangement as an extension of Guyana’s longstanding commitment to human rights and international cooperation,” a statement from Ali’s office said.


Other Central American and Caribbean countries have agreed to cooperate with Washington’s deportation campaign, which sent 250 Venezuelans to El Salvador’s CECOT facility, a maximum-security prison.


Guyana stressed in the statement that the arrangement with the U.S. is “temporary in nature and does not constitute permanent resettlement.”


Officials also noted that migrants will be relocated to Guyana “voluntarily and will await the outcome of their immigration status determination while in Guyana. Depending on the outcome, individuals will either return to their country of origin or relocate elsewhere of their choosing.”

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