Negligence behind tragic death of 3 brothers in Istanbul

Negligence behind tragic death of 3 brothers in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Negligence behind tragic death of 3 brothers in Istanbul

Gross negligence has played the most pivotal role in the tragic loss of the lives of three siblings aged 7, 9 and 11, who fell in a construction foundation in Istanbul due to the failure of implementation of safety measures around the site.

As Berat, Baran and Batuhan disappeared after they left home to play outside in the Sancaktepe district on Oct. 2, police teams conducted a search for the children in the vicinity, and 34 hours later, they found the lifeless bodies of the children at a construction foundation, approximately just 500 meters away their house.

Though the construction foundation was laid at the end of July, the construction works came to a halt. Due to heavy rainfall in the past week, the site became inundated with water, with only one side partially fenced off.

Recognizing the potential dangers of traversing the slippery mud and conducting searches in murky water within the construction site pit, the fire brigade initiated water pumping to drain the area to remove three bodies.

After the evacuation, the lifeless bodies of the children were retrieved from the water, prompting significant outrage from both the grieving family and the public due to the apparent negligence in the incident.

"They didn't take precautions at the construction site foundation. It seems that their ball fell into the water and one of children attempted to retrieve it and found himself in the foundation. The area was covered in mud, and as they tried to save each other, all three tragically drowned. This place has been like this for two to three months. There is no security here. No lighting. No precautions taken,” father Ayvaz Sağın said.

On the other hand, Sancaktepe Mayor Şeyma Döğücü denied allegations of negligence, claiming that the children entered the area by separating the metal fences installed as safety measures.

"This is not a residential area. It is enclosed with metal fences. The children entered by separating the fences. I have had the construction site area inspected. No negligence or deficiencies in occupational safety are apparent. This is not a place for children to play or for the public to pass through. Necessary investigations are ongoing, and we are closely monitoring the process,” Döğücü said.

Brothers,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

    Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

  2. Russia has tested a nuclear-powered missile, Putin says

    Russia has tested a nuclear-powered missile, Putin says

  3. Türkiye hits YPG/PKK terror facilities in Syria

    Türkiye hits YPG/PKK terror facilities in Syria

  4. Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’

    Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’

  5. IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

    IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings
Recommended
Türkiye hits YPG/PKK terror facilities in Syria

Türkiye hits YPG/PKK terror facilities in Syria
Health minister unveils upcoming launch of ‘gray code’ application

Health minister unveils upcoming launch of ‘gray code’ application
Vets call for urgent actions on animals rights

Vets call for urgent actions on animals rights
Program launched to address homelessness crisis in Istanbul

Program launched to address homelessness crisis in Istanbul
Archeologists discover Byzantine abbey in Ordu

Archeologists discover Byzantine abbey in Ordu
Key FETÖ member apprehended in Tajikistan

Key FETÖ member apprehended in Tajikistan
WORLD Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

US President Joe Biden on Thursday defended plans to extend the border wall with Mexico, saying he didn't think such barriers worked but that he was bound by laws introduced under Donald Trump.
ECONOMY IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) will tackle the thorny issue of institutional reform at their upcoming annual meetings in Morocco next week.

SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.