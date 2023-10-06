Negligence behind tragic death of 3 brothers in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Gross negligence has played the most pivotal role in the tragic loss of the lives of three siblings aged 7, 9 and 11, who fell in a construction foundation in Istanbul due to the failure of implementation of safety measures around the site.

As Berat, Baran and Batuhan disappeared after they left home to play outside in the Sancaktepe district on Oct. 2, police teams conducted a search for the children in the vicinity, and 34 hours later, they found the lifeless bodies of the children at a construction foundation, approximately just 500 meters away their house.

Though the construction foundation was laid at the end of July, the construction works came to a halt. Due to heavy rainfall in the past week, the site became inundated with water, with only one side partially fenced off.

Recognizing the potential dangers of traversing the slippery mud and conducting searches in murky water within the construction site pit, the fire brigade initiated water pumping to drain the area to remove three bodies.

After the evacuation, the lifeless bodies of the children were retrieved from the water, prompting significant outrage from both the grieving family and the public due to the apparent negligence in the incident.

"They didn't take precautions at the construction site foundation. It seems that their ball fell into the water and one of children attempted to retrieve it and found himself in the foundation. The area was covered in mud, and as they tried to save each other, all three tragically drowned. This place has been like this for two to three months. There is no security here. No lighting. No precautions taken,” father Ayvaz Sağın said.

On the other hand, Sancaktepe Mayor Şeyma Döğücü denied allegations of negligence, claiming that the children entered the area by separating the metal fences installed as safety measures.

"This is not a residential area. It is enclosed with metal fences. The children entered by separating the fences. I have had the construction site area inspected. No negligence or deficiencies in occupational safety are apparent. This is not a place for children to play or for the public to pass through. Necessary investigations are ongoing, and we are closely monitoring the process,” Döğücü said.