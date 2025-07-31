Nectarine orchard remains untouched in devastating Bursa fire

BURSA
In the scorched expanse of the northwestern province of Bursa’s Gürsu district, where wildfires devoured nearly 100 hectares of land, a 25-decare nectarine orchard in Karahıdır village has miraculously remained untouched, standing out like a vibrant oasis of greenery.

While three villages were evacuated, affecting 485 households and 1,765 residents, and much of the surrounding forest was destroyed, farmer Halil Kiraz’s orchard remained undamaged.

“When we returned, I thought nothing would be left,” Kiraz said. “But on Sunday [July 27] morning, I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was like a miracle.”

Kiraz attributed the orchard’s survival to its upkeep. “There were no dry weeds under the trees, a road surrounded it, and I had just irrigated it. The soil was moist — That must have helped.” A nearby 17-decare orchard was also spared.

Türkiye has grappled with wildfires in various regions in recent days, driven by sweltering temperatures.

The fires in Kestel and Gürsu were brought under control on the fourth day, and blazes in Orhaneli and Harmancık were contained on the fifth day.

Authorities said the fires intensified on the evening of July 26 in the districts of Gürsu and Kestel, where strong winds fueled the flames, prolonging the fight against the blazes.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı reported that 69 forest fires broke out across Türkiye, 67 of which were brought under control, adding, “We have the strongest aerial and ground firefighting fleet in our history — 27 planes, 105 helicopters and 14 Bayraktar UAVs patrolling 24/7.”

In Bursa, fireworks caused two separate blazes. One suspect was arrested, while others — including juveniles — were ordered to plant 50 to 100 trees as a penalty.

According to Bursa Mayor Mustafa Bozbey, the city has lost the equivalent of 10,000 football fields — about 3 million trees. “Our sorrow is immense,” he said.

He praised the collective firefighting effort, involving municipal villagers, volunteers and nationwide support.

Bozbey stressed the environmental toll. “We didn’t just lose trees, we lost animals. We must protect nature,” he said. Efforts are underway to treat injured wildlife and feed surviving animals.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum reported 132 heavily damaged or damaged structures across several provinces, including five in Bursa.

Forestry expert Burak Arıcak warned that reforestation would begin in spring but that full forest recovery could take up to 10 years. “These lands must be replanted with native species like red pine and black pine,” he said.

 

