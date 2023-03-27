Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake

Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake

HATAY
Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake

About 60,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their homeland after the Feb. 6 earthquakes devastated their homes in Türkiye, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on March 27.

“Around 60,000 Syrians living in Türkiye have returned to their own land due to the loss of their homes and relatives,” Akar said speaking at a military bordar post in the southern Hatay province.

Refuting the claims that there is an influx of refugees from Syria to Türkiye, Akar stressed that the Turkish border with Syria was strictly protected against illegal crossings.

“The allegations of illegal crossing through the border do not reflect the truth,” he said.

“Our borders are protected, guarded and watched day and night by the most intense measures in the history of the republic, with state-of-the-art technology vehicles and equipment on a 24/7 basis,” the minister stated.

Akar also condemned the recent attack on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and a Turkish flag in Denmark.

“The attack on our flag and the holy book is a great example of barbarism, despicable and disgusting behavior. This is a hate crime against humanity. We can never accept that,” he stated.

Two devastating earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes, on Feb. 6 severely hit Türkiye’s southern provinces and Syria’s northern provinces. Türkiye is currently hosting around 3.7 million Syrians with a significant proportion of them residing in the earthquake-hit region.

Following the quakes, the Turkish government allowed Syrian refugees living in 11 quake-hut provinces of Türkiye to temporarily return to Syria and then come back to the country, as long as they do not stay longer than six months.

TÜRKIYE Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake

Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake

    Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake

  2. MHP leader says Hüda Par has no links to Hizballah

    MHP leader says Hüda Par has no links to Hizballah

  3. Life to return to normal in quake-hit region as economy revives: Erdoğan

    Life to return to normal in quake-hit region as economy revives: Erdoğan

  4. 'Mega-strike' disrupts travel in Germany

    'Mega-strike' disrupts travel in Germany

  5. North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier

    North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
Recommended
MHP leader says Hüda Par has no links to Hizballah

MHP leader says Hüda Par has no links to Hizballah
Life to return to normal in quake-hit region as economy revives: Erdoğan

Life to return to normal in quake-hit region as economy revives: Erdoğan
French couple to travel the world on bikes, pass by eastern Türkiye

French couple to travel the world on bikes, pass by eastern Türkiye
Atatürk’s Cadillac car restored after 5-years work

Atatürk’s Cadillac car restored after 5-years work
Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says

Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says
Lights off on Earth Hour to commemorate climate crisis and quake victims

Lights off on Earth Hour to commemorate climate crisis and quake victims
WORLD Mega-strike disrupts travel in Germany

'Mega-strike' disrupts travel in Germany

A major strike brought much of Germany's air traffic, rail service and commuter lines to a halt on Monday as workers demand wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation.

ECONOMY IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

IMF chief Georgieva reiterates her view that 2023 would be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3 percent due to the war and monetary tightening

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”